Cork Gardaí reiterate warning to students over accommodation scams

GARDAÍ have reiterated a warning to people in Cork, in particular, third level students, to be wary of unscrupulous fraudsters trying to dupe them out of their hard-earned cash through accommodation scams.

Recently, The Corkman highlighted one incident where a lady seeking to rent an apartment in Cork city was conned out of €1,000 by a scammer operating from abroad.

At the time Fermoy-based community garda Sgt John Kelly said this was not the first incident of its kind in Cork and that Gardaí feared it may not be the last.

“The rental market out there is extremely competitive out there at the moment and scammers are using this to their advantage,” said Sgt Kelly.

In fact, Gardaí have said that there have so far been 26 incidents of accommodation fraud reported in Cork so far this year, resulting people being conned out of a €60,000.

One of the most recent reports related to a French woman who had arrived in Cork earlier this month after securing a place on a course in a Cork college.

She had earlier posted on a Facebook page seeking accommodation in Cork and was subsequently contacted by a man who told her his landlord had a room for rent.

He provided details of the landlord and after some discussion paid over €3,000 for a deposit and two-month’s rent into his bank account.

However, after arriving at the house she was informed by a resident there was no room to rent and the name she had been given was not that of the landlord.

It is understood she has since found accommodation with the help of the welfare section at the college she is attending.

Gardaí cited other incidents in Cork including one where two students paid out €2,200 and €1,200 respectively as a deposit on a house that did not exist. In another case a person shelled out a more than €2,800 deposit on a house that had been sold onto new owners.

Sgt Kelly said that with the imminent return of third level institutions there will be a scramble for accommodation around Cork, increasing the likelihood of these types of scams being repeated.

“I have no doubt that this kind of thing will surface again, particularly with pressure already mounting for those starting off in college to find accommodation,” said Sgt Kelly.

He urged people to look out for ‘red flag’ warning signs such as a landlord not meeting up to show the property in person, to be wary of cloned sites if communications is only made through text, WhatsApp or other social media platforms, where payment is demanded before a lease is signed and where people are asked to pay cash, cryptocurrency or money via a non-ban transfer.

“They key here is to exercise due diligence. Never agree to rent a property without viewing it, do not hand over cash and insist on a proper receipt and ensure keys work and you have legitimate contacts details for the landlord,” said Sgt Kelly.

“We would also advise people use recognised agencies or trusted people and not to pay for long-term accommodation through short-term letting sites,” he added.