Cork gardaí nab driver doing 172kph on icy Macroom bypass

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

Cork Gardaí have disclosed that a motorist driving on the new Macroom bypass on an icy morning was caught speeding at 172 kph by the Traffic Unit and is facing a court date as a result.

The speeding motorist was caught on Saturday morning when there were icy patches on most roads after another night of heavy frost. 

