Cork gardaí nab driver doing 172kph on icy Macroom bypass

Cork Gardaí have disclosed that a motorist driving on the new Macroom bypass on an icy morning was caught speeding at 172 kph by the Traffic Unit and is facing a court date as a result.

The speeding motorist was caught on Saturday morning when there were icy patches on most roads after another night of heavy frost.

The disclosure comes as Gardaí launched a major operation to curb speed on the country’s roads as Friday has been declared as National Slow Down Day.

In the first two hours of the National Slow Down Day, which got underway at 7am on Friday, Gardaí checked the speed of 19,246 travelling on the nation’s roads and detected 153 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

National Slow Down Day is an an initiative to highlight the dangers of speeding with the aim of increasing complicance with speed limits, deterring motorists from driving at excessive or inappropriate speed and ultimately reducing the number of serious road traffic collisions this Christmas and New Year period in particular.

To date, 156 people have lost their lives on Irish roads this year. This is 28 more than on this day last year. There has been some 1,172 serious collisions resulting in injury, often life altering.

In Cork alone in the space of the week of Friday, December 9 to December 16, four people died in road traffic accidents. The total for Cork for 2022 is already 15 fatalities, 6 ahead of the total for the entirety of 2021.

Excessive and inappropriate speed is a major contributory factor in fatal andserious road traffic collisions, and therefore higher the speed, the greater the likelihood of a collision causing serious injury or fatality.

Assistant Commissioner, Roads Policing & Community Engagement Paula Hilman said that Gardaí were aware from their enforcement activity that motorists were continuing to recklessly drive at speeds significantly above the posted speed limits.

“This not only poses a serious risk to themselves and their passengers but to all the road users, especially vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists.

"Today’s ongoing Operation Slow Down is not about Gardaí setting out to detect speed and issue fines, this is about saving lives because reducing motorists’ speed is essential to improving road safety.

"I am appealing to all road users to please support us in our efforts to keep people safe on our roads. The message from us is clear – regularly check your speed, drive safely and slow down.

Mr. Sam Waide, CEO, Road Safety Authority said that busier roads over the Christmas and New Year period means it may take longer for travellers to reach their destination.

"My advice is to plan ahead, leave earlier if making a long journey, take frequent breaks to avoid driver tiredness and to slow down.

"Remember the time savings you gain from speeding are miniscule so don’t put yourself or others at risk.

"Between 24 and 31 of December last year nine people were killed and a further 30 people suffered serious injuries following road collisions.

"Let’s ensure that no more families are left grieving.

"Together we can make sure that all road users arrive home safe this Christmas.”

Operation Slow Down will see all divisional Road Policing Units our conducting high visibility speed enforcement activity in 1,373 speed enforcement zones. Regular updates on this activity including detections will be provided throughout the 24hr period.