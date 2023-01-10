Cork Gardaí make 63 arrests for driving under the influence across festive period

FIGURES released by Gardaí have revealed more than 60 motorists were arrested across Cork on suspicion of driving while under the influence over the Christmas period.

The arrests were made under An Garda Síochaná’s Christmas and New Year Road Safety Campaign, which ran across the month of December to January 3.

It specifically targeted what Gardaí described as the four ‘life-saver’ offences of speeding, use of mobile phones while driving, the non-wearing of seatbelts and driving while intoxicated, with a particular focus placed on the latter.

Gardaí said these four offences were targeted as evidence had shown they were ‘key contributors to causing fatal and serious road traffic collisions’.

During the campaign Gardaí conducted 7,045 checkpoints at strategic locations across the country, arresting 745 people for driving under the influence (DUI), 136 of whom were detained on suspicion of drug driving.

The figures for Cork showed that 57 drivers were arrested in relation to drink driving and six on suspicion of drug driving.

Broken down across the three Cork Garda divisions, the figures showed that 30 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in Cork North, five of whom on suspicion of drug driving.

In Cork West there were 11 DUI arrests, including one for drug driving, with 22 DUI arrests made in the Cork City division, none of which related to drug driving.

In relation to the other three key offences, 14,704 motorists were caught speeding, 932 drivers caught while using a mobile phone and there were 256 detection of not wearing a seatbelt.

There were 4,829 read traffic collisions reported to Gardaí across the festive period.

Revealing the 16 people died on Irish roads during December, assistant commissioner Paula Hilman said An Garda Síochána was “committed to reversing the trend in deaths and serious injuries on our roads”.

“In 2023 we will continue to work with all agencies to ensure we play our part in making our roads safer and delivering the Governmental Road Safety Strategy,” said assistant commissioner Hilman.

She appealed to road users to “consider their actions and behaviours on the roads”.

“We all share the road space and therefore there it is a shared responsibility for making our roads safer,” said Ms Hilman.

“I would ask all road users to work with us to reduce serious injury and fatal road traffic collisions by adhering to the rules of the road and adapting their behaviour to suit road and environmental conditions.”

Meanwhile, provisional figures released by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) showed a 13% increase in number of deaths on Irish roads during 2022 when compared to 2021.

A total of 155 people died in 149 fatal collisions in 2022 compared to 137 deaths in 124 collisions the previous year.

Cork (13), Dublin (13) and Limerick (10) recorded the highest number of fatalities per county.

Drivers accounted for 39% of fatalities, with almost one in five drivers and passengers who lost their lives found not to have been wearing a seatbelt.

Major concern has focused on the number of pedestrians who were killed, with the figure standing at 41 – more than double that recorded in 2021.

The same number of cyclists (7) were killed in both 2021 and 2022, while the number of motorcyclists killed increased from 22 to 23.

Of the 155 deaths on Irish roads in 2022 this year, 46% (71) involved cyclists, pedestrians or motorbike riders.

One person was also killed on an e-scooter in 2022.