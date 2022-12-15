Cork Gaeltacht woman killed in accident to be buried on Friday

Gobnait Ní Thuama who was killed by a car in Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí, Co. Cork Pic from Provision

THE Múscraí Gaeltacht community of Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh is getting ready for its third funeral in a matter of days following the tragic accident which claimed the life of local woman Gobnait Ní Thuama in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Gobnait, along with her mother and sister, were exchanging condolences with a group of people on the village’s main street at approximately 1.10am when a car driven from the west of the village crashed into the gathering.

Gobnait was fatally injured in the incident and died at the scene of her injuries. Were it not for the prompt actions of one of the men in the group, who pushed Eibhlís Uí Thuama, Gobnait’s mother, out of the path of the car, she might have been seriously injured. As it was she went into shock and her other daughter was badly injured and both women had to be removed to Cork University Hospital for further treatment.

Earlier that day they had been attending the funeral Mass for Liam ‘Willie’ Ó Tuama, Gobnait’s uncle. Mr. Ó Tuama was the caretaker of the local secondary school for many years having also taught there over the years.

The arrangements for Gobnait Ní Thuama’s funeral were published on RIP.ie on Wednesday. Her remains will lie in repose at the home of her brother, Seán Ó Tuama, in the village of Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11am at Eaglais Naomh Fionnbarra agus Ronán in the Gaeltacht village. Her remains will be laid to rest in Reilig Ghobnatan/St Gobnait’s Cemetery in Baile Mhúirne.

A physiotherapist who had recently gained her degree in UCD, Gobnait, 51, had been living in Dublin prior to her return to her home village to attend her uncle’s funeral. She is survived by her partner, Jay.

The Ó Tuama family is well known locally and Gobnait’s mother Eibhlís is an acclaimed sean nós singer and winner of several awards for her singing. She is also involved in the Aisling Gheal project which aims to pass on the skills of sean nós singing to young singers in the Múscraí Gaeltacht.

The family is also well known in GAA circles as Gobnait’s brothers would have all played for the successful local GAA club, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh.

In a tragic twist, the driver of the car which was involved in the incident was also attending a funeral in the village that day.

He was arrested at the scene and brought to Bandon Garda Station. He was released and a file is being prepared to send to the Director of Public Prosecutions.