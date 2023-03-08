Cork Gaeltacht wind project is shortlisted for award

14 wind turibines measuring up to 185m from ground to highest point will be located at the Gort Uí Rathaille wind farm if it's given the go ahead.

A GAELTACHT Mhúscraí windfarm project which has met with strong opposition from Cork County Council has been nominated for an Irish Wind Energy Award for community engagement.

The proposed wind farm would have 14 turbines approximately 185m high at the Gort Uí Rathaille site between Cúil Aodha and Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh. A Community Benefit Fund of €7.5m has been promised and Future Energy/SSE Renewables believe the facility, if and when operational, will lead to carbon emissions savings of 3.3m tonnes over 30 years.

Cork County Council has issued a strong recommendation to An Bórd Pleanála to reject the application, but Community Liaison Officer Breandán Ó Tuama has said that local people are not opposed to the project and many support the idea of wind energy.

“I’m pleased that the project has been nominated for the award,” said Brendan.

“I believe it’s partly at least down to the fact we produced all the material to do with the project bilingually as we’re in a Gaeltacht community.”

The awards will be presented at an event in the Killashee House Hotel in Naas on Friday.

In the meantime, the Gort Uí Rathaille project is one of many wind farm projects in a long queue awaiting approval from the embattled planning authority. Other Cork projects, including a proposed windfarm near Ballinagree, have been awaiting a decision for more than a year.