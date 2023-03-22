Cork Gaeltacht village still awaits sewage treatment facility

The sewage tank was built in the 1930s and was intended to serve just 10 homes

WHILE a modern sewage treatment facility in Inchageelagh has been welcomed by local politicians, Cork North West Fine Gael TD Michael Creed has repeated calls for the plant in nearby Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh to be updated as a matter of urgency.

The tank in the Gaeltacht village was first installed in the 1930s and was intended to cater for a village of just 10 houses - now there are over 80 houses depending on it and further housing development in the locality has been halted because of the inadequate sewage treatment facility.

“I welcome the announcement by Uisce Éireann that the construction work has been completed on Inchigeelagh’s new Waste Water Treatment Plant, at a cost of €6.8 million, but he urged the water management agency to make progress on another local scheme as a matter of urgency,” said the FG TD and former Minister for Agriculture.

“This is great news for Inchigeelagh, but the neighbouring village of Ballingeary is still awaiting progress on a new sewerage scheme and there has been no indication yet as to when that might happen.

“I note that Uisce Éireann are claiming, in their press release about the Inchigeelagh scheme, that they have now ‘eliminated the discharge of untreated wastewater into the River Lee’. This is clearly not the case, since untreated waste water is still being discharged into the Lee in Ballingeary,” he said.

“I would describe the completion of the Inchigeelagh Scheme as a good start – as we say in Irish ‘tús maith, leath na h-oibre’.

“But there is a lot of work to be done” he said.

“I have contacted Uisce Éireann on a number of occasions asking them to put all the necessary steps in place so that a new sewerage scheme for Ballingeary can be built as a matter of urgency. I am repeating that call today.