Cork Gaeltacht village prepares jubilant homecoming for European silver-medallist Tina

21 October 2022; Christina Desmond of Ireland after beating Melissa Gemini of Italy in their light middleweight 70kg semi-final bout during the EUBC Women's European Boxing Championships 2022 at Budva Sports Centre in Budva, Montenegro. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

22 October 2022; Christina Desmond of Ireland, left, in action against Ani Hovsepyan of Armenia in their light middleweight 70kg final during the EUBC Women's European Boxing Championships 2022 at Budva Sports Centre in Budva, Montenegro. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

22 October 2022; Ani Hovsepyan of Armenia, right, is declared victorious after defeating Christina Desmond of Ireland, in their light middleweight 70kg final during the EUBC Women's European Boxing Championships 2022 at Budva Sports Centre in Budva, Montenegro. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

22 October 2022; Christina Desmond of Ireland, with her silver medal in the light middleweight 70kg final during the EUBC Women's European Boxing Championships 2022 at Budva Sports Centre in Budva, Montenegro. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

The Gaeltacht Mhúscraí village of Cill na Martra is preparing a massive home-coming for Irish fighter Christina Desmond as she arrives home following her silver medal winning performances at the European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro, last week.

The village’s two pubs were packed on Saturday night to watch Tina, a member of the Garda Síochána, take on Armenian Ani Hovsepyan, The Cill na Martra was a late call up to the panel but boxed magnificently throughout and was ultimately edged out in the final on a split decision.

Stilll, back in Cill na Martra, where her father, Christy, and sister Aoife were watching, along with friends and neighbours, Tina’s silver medal winning performance was greeted with jubilation.

Ireland won the overall team gold at the championship thanks toTina’s silver medal, along with the three golds won by Amy Broadhurst, Kellie Harrington and Aoife O’Rourke as well as another silver win by Caitlín Fryers. Shannon Sweeney from Westport and Belfast’s Michaela Walsh each won bronze medals.

Amy Broadhurst was also awarded the ‘Boxer of the Championship’ title.

Christina is a Garda based in Waterford but, following her return with her team-mates on Sunday, will be looking forward to coming home to her native town land of Cúl a’Bhuacaigh, just outside Macroom, before heading to the crossroads of Cill na Martra village where her friends and neighbours will be greeting her and celebrating her famous win.