Cork Gaeltacht to get one permanent representative as Údarás elections are set to return

Gaeltacht Minister Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers, the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and the Government Chief Whip.

The Government has announced that it will be bringing back elections for the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta, the State agency charged with the development of Gaeltacht areas, and the Cork Gaeltacht comprising of Múscraí and Oileán Cléire will get one permanent representative.

Gaeltacht Minister Catherine Martin and Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers made the announcement on Wednesday disclosing that the Government had given its blessing to the return of the poll which was last held in 2005 the seven Gaeltacht counties, Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Kerry, Waterford, Meath and Cork.

Under legislation introduced in 2012 by the then Gaeltacht Minister, Dinny McGinley, the elections were replaced by a process which saw councils in Gaeltacht counties nominate a member to the agency’s board.

Under this arrangement, however, the nominees of the councils in the counties of Cork, Meath and Waterford, with smaller Gaeltacht communities, only served two years at a time as they rotated one seat on the 12 member board between them. The Gaeltacht areas in Kerry, Galway, Donegal and Mayo each had a permanent member on the board.

According to the new arrangement, the new board will have 16 members. Ten members will be elected to this board and six members, including the chairperson, will be nominated by the Gaeltacht minister, following a public application process.

In addition to the change in the number of members and how they will be appointed, it is also intended that all candidates must have achieved a minimum standard of B2 in Irish in the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. Candidates seeking election must also show that they permanently reside in a Gaeltacht area within the county in respect of which they are seeking election.

It will not be permitted for any board member to be a member of a local authority, to be a member of either House of the Oireachtas, or a member of the European Parliament.

Rather than prohibiting any member from serving two consecutive terms on the board as is the current structure, the proposed changes mean that no future member will be allowed to spend more than two terms in total on the board, whether two periods are consecutive or otherwise.

In order to strengthen the link between the board and Gaeltacht communities including language planning groups, two regional committees will be established from board members. The two regional committees will advise the board on issues of concern to Gaeltacht communities. One committee will serve the Gaeltacht areas of Donegal, Mayo, Galway and Meath and one committee will serve the Gaeltacht areas of Kerry, Cork and Waterford.

The current Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta comprises 40% women 60% men. This Bill will be referred to the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Irish Speaking Community for pre-legislative scrutiny. The Ministers will ask the Committee, as part of the pre-legislative scrutiny process to examine measures to achieve appropriate gender balance in the selection / election process in line with Government policy on gender balance on State Boards.

Minister Catherine Martin said that it was particularly important that there was ‘as strong a link as possible between the board of Údará na Gaeltacht and those communities’ given the agency works for the benefit of Gaeltacht communities.

"As a result of the proposed changes arising from the Government's decision on the matter, I expect that the link between the board and the Gaeltacht communities across the seven Gaeltacht counties will be further strengthened and that the new method governing the appointment of the board will serve the best interests of both the Údarás and the Gaeltacht regions.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to encourage women to seek appointment to State boards in general, and to the board Údarás na Gaeltachta in this instance.”m

Minister of State Jack Chambers pointed to the emergence of language planning as a major change in the work of Údarás.

“In order for Gaeltacht communities to have appropriate input to the work of the Údarás, there will be a larger board in future and each of the Gaeltacht counties will have a permanent seat on boards – including Gaeltacht Mhúscraí, na Mí and na nDéise.

"As a result of the other proposed changes, candidates from the Gaeltacht areas will be elected rather than being nominated by the local authorities.

" This is a major step forward which provides an even more democratic basis for how the board of an t-Údarás is appointed. These proposed changes represent the outworking of the commitment contained in the Programme for Government to undertake a review of how the board is appointed.

“Along with Minister Martin, I am happy that all these proposed changes will help to give an even stronger voice to the Gaeltacht communities as it relates to the work of Údarás na Gaeltachta on behalf of those communities."