Cork Gaeltacht schools extend 'Céad Míle Fáilte' to Christina and her silver medal

Christina Desmond visits Scoil Náisiúnta Réidh na nDoirí, one of the two schools in Cill na Martra parish in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí, to show off her European Light Middle-weight Silver Medal won in Budva, Montenegro, last week.

Pupils at Scoil Náisiúnta Réidh na nDoirí in the Múscraí Gaeltacht may have set off to school in the torrential rain on Thursday but these clouds had a silver lining in the form of a visit from local hero, European boxing silver medallist Christina Desmond.

Christina had been in Cill na Martra the previous evening to be welcomed by a large crowd of neighbours, friends and other well wishers and she thanked her supporters in the traditional ‘back of a lorry’ address.

The fighter, a native of Cúl a’Bhuacaigh and a past pupil at Scoil Náisiúnta Chill na Marta and Coláiste Ghobnatan, undertook a hectic schedule of school visits following her return home on Wednesday.

She had landed in Dublin on Sunday and was straight back to work in Waterford where she’s a serving Garda but managed to secure some time off to visit her family.

Speaking with The Corkman on Wednesday, Christina had said that she was a ‘bit mad’ to take up the challlenge of joining the team after a late call up but she wasn’t regretting her decision after her performances in Budva, Montenegro, where the European Finals had been taking place last week.

“I was tipping away but I’m not funded under the Elite programme so I’m not full-time,” she said.

Tina had recently boxed with her club in England and was happy with her performance so when the call came to join the team she was up in Dublin sparring the very next day.

When it came to travelling to Budva, she had that amazing run of performances, particularly her semi-final win over Melissa Gemini of Italy.

“I was happy with my performances but I was a little disappointed as well,” she said, reflecting on her split decision loss to her Armenian rival in the final.

While this performance in the European Championships puts Tina’s name back in the hat for a shot at competing at the Paris Olympics in just under two year’s time, there’s still a hard road ahead if she wants to follow in the footsteps of the many Irish boxing Olympians that have preceded her.

“Next year is a qualifying year for Paris so it would mean competing in the European Championships again,” she said.