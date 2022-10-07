Cork Gaeltacht regional digital hub project to get underway in 2023

Work is expected to begin onsite at Coláiste Íosagáin in 2023 on develloping a regional digital hub at the former boarding school.

Work is expected to get underway at a multi-million Euro digital hub project in the Múscraí Gaeltacht in the New Year after the submission of a new planning permission application for the project this week.

The proposed Regional Digital Hub at Coláiste Íosagáin in Baile Mhúirne is being developed by Gaeltacht development agency, Údarás na Gaeltachta, and has already been granted planning permission but issues uncovered during initial works means a building to the rear of the former boarding school, the refectory, would have to be demolished and replaced.

The planning permission application submitted to Cork County Council is related to this and related works.

Funding of €2.7m has been secured from the Regional Enterprise Development Fund, announced in January, and Údarás na Gaeltachta has committed more than €1m from its own coffers to a project likely to top the estimated €4m price-tag.

Cathal Ó Conaill, who has been appointed as project director by Údarás na Gaeltachta, told The Corkman that issues relating to the structure of the building in question had been uncovered during the works and had led to the decision being taken to replace the current building to the rear of the college with a three storey structure.

"We’re optimistic that we will get a favourable response to our planning application and have tenders processed by the end of the year and work should get underway on site in 2023."

The planning application was originally lodged in Jul 2019 and was subject to a number of delays as it went through a protracted planning process.

The delays were caused by issues, now reflected in the conditions, around the impact on local species such as bats; and local water levels and the like.

What has been granted planning permission is the first phase of a multi-stage development which will see the transformation of the former secondary school and creation of 75 direct jobs, with the potential for 45 indirect positions.

The master-plan also envisages at least 45 new start-up companies being generated by the hub, as well as supplementing of existing limited remote working and training options.

All this combined would add considerably to the 320 fulltime jobs in Údarás-supported ventures in the Baile Mhúirne estate.