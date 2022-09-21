Cork Gaeltacht hosts international trout anglers fishing contest

The three Irish teams - Green, White and Gold - competing in the Five Nations Trout Angling Competition along with volunteers who are helping the organisation of the compettion. The photograph also includes Cllr Gobnait Moynihan and Cllr Ted Lucey as well as Don Ó Laoire of the Mills and Denis Cronin, Trout Angling Federation of Ireland.

Top trout anglers from Scotland, England, France and Ireland are taking part in an international fishing competition in Kanturk, Gougane Barra and Killarney thiis week.

Teams of trout anglers from Scotland, Engnd, France and Ireland are this week casting their rods in Kanturk, Gougane Barra and Killarney’s lakes as they vy to take home the trophy on offer at an international angling competition based at the Mills Inn in the heart of Gaeltacht Mhúscraí.

This is the third holding of the prestigious – but friendly competition – based at the Baile Mhúirne venue and pits twenty eight of the top anglers from across these islands against each other to claim the prize.

According to Denis Cronin from Macroom, the Trout Anglers Federation of Ireland representative, trout anglers from the participating countries love to take part in the competition due to its friendly atmosphere and high standard of sport.

"It’s a five nations event and we’re hoping to add one or two more in the years ahead – we wouldn’t like to see it get too big,” he said.

The 28 anglers arrives on Sunday for two days of practicing in Kanturk and Killarney and the competition started properly on Wednesday morning and is due to conclude on Thursday with an awards presentation to follow at a banquet in the Mills that evening. There are seven teams of four anglers, two teams from Scotland, one each from England and France and three from Ireland. Belgium have sent teams in the past but their squad pulled out last week.

"The idea is that the anglers have three hours on a boat to fish a stretch of water – after that three hours, all fish over 18cms are measured and returned alive to the waters and the team with the greatest length wins - in the event of two teams finishing with the same score, the team with the greatest number of fish is the winner.

"There's four sessions, one each morning and each afternoon, and each angler gets to the four venues - Kanturk, Gougane, Loch Léin in Killarney west of Ross Castle and east of Ross Castle.

"There's great sport and competition between the anglers but that's all forgotten when they get back to the base and the scores are tallied."

The event was launched on Monday with a parade and meal in the Mills Inn. The parade was led by Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh piper Dónal Ó Céilleachair and local councillors Gobnait Moynihan and Ted Lucey attended along with Aindrias Moynihan, the local TD.

Speaking at the launch, proprietor of the Mills Inn, Don Ó Laoire, hinself a member of the Irish team which won silver at the recent World Masters Fly Fishing Championship in Italy, welcomed the international and domestic anglers and wished them well in their competition.

"I'd also like to thank the sponsors, the likes of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Keary's Car Sales and others who've supported this event.

"It's a great boost to the local tourism industry here in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí and we're also very grateful to the Macroom Trout Anglers, the Kanturk Trout Anglers and the Killarney Fishing Club and, of course, our hosts in Gougane Barra."