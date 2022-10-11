Cork

Cork Gaeltacht community wins 2022’s Battle of Keimaneigh as Gougane Barra to remain windfarm-free

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

The victory of Coiste Forbartha Bhéal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh in their campaign to keep the slopes overlooking Gougane Barra, one of the most visited tourism destinations in Ireland, free of a wind farm of seven giant turbines came on the 200th anniversary of another famous battle which was fought close by at the Pass of Céim an Fhia/Keimaneigh (the deer’s leap!).

On January 21, 1822, a battle or skirmish took place between Rockites or Whiteboys and the British Army at the Pass of Céim an Fhia,just a short distance from Gougane Barra, which was the culmination of a groundswell of unrest and dissent over cruel land-lords, famines, discrimination against Catholics and adverse economic conditions. Now as then, locals struggled against a more powerful adversary, back then it was the British Army while it was An Bórd Pleanála on this occasion who were seeking to overturn a Cork County Council refusal to allow the proposed development. 

