Cork Gaeltacht community wins 2022’s Battle of Keimaneigh as Gougane Barra to remain windfarm-free

The victory of Coiste Forbartha Bhéal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh in their campaign to keep the slopes overlooking Gougane Barra, one of the most visited tourism destinations in Ireland, free of a wind farm of seven giant turbines came on the 200th anniversary of another famous battle which was fought close by at the Pass of Céim an Fhia/Keimaneigh (the deer’s leap!).

On January 21, 1822, a battle or skirmish took place between Rockites or Whiteboys and the British Army at the Pass of Céim an Fhia,just a short distance from Gougane Barra, which was the culmination of a groundswell of unrest and dissent over cruel land-lords, famines, discrimination against Catholics and adverse economic conditions. Now as then, locals struggled against a more powerful adversary, back then it was the British Army while it was An Bórd Pleanála on this occasion who were seeking to overturn a Cork County Council refusal to allow the proposed development.

The news came through in early February that An Bórd Pleanála had allowed the appeal by Wingleaf Ltd of Cork County Council’s decision to refuse it planning permission to erect seven wind turbines at Curraglass and Derreendonee, each of these turbines measuring 178.5m, three times and more the height of Cork City’s highest building, the Elysian Tower.

While just one of these turbines would have been seen from the world famous oratory from the lake, locals were angry and disappointed because the decision had been taken against all advice, including Fáilte Ireland and An Bórd Pleanála’s own inspector, and with little acknowledgement even of the views of locals.

As Neil Lucey, the proprietor of the Gougane Barra Hotel, one of the businesses to be impacted by the decision, and the spokesperson for the small meitheal formed by Coiste Forbartha Bhéal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh to fight the campaign, put it: “While one turbine will be very visible from the lakeshore, the others will be visible from walkways, including Slí Gaeltacht Mhúscraí, they’re developing in the forest park.

“This windfarm would turn Slí Gaeltacht Mhúscraí into a walk of windmills.

“Their decision changes our valley.”

Read More

If this windfarm had been allowed to go ahead, the hotel and the livelihood of many in the community would have come under threat as it would ‘completely destroy the ‘magic of the valley’.

Wingleaf Ltd, the backers of the windfarm proposal, had maintained that the impact on the landscape would have been ‘acceptable’.

And the argument was made that the development of the wind farm was necessary as part of the overall effort for Ireland to reduce carbon emissions and increase the production of energy from renewable sources.

However, those who opposed the windfarm at Curraglass are no opponents of renewable energy. Gougane Barra Hotel has installed a bank of solar energy panels in 2018. Their argument was always that they were for wind energy, just not in a place which threatened their livelihood.

"It was a battle against Goliath.

"We haven’t got the experience or the resources of Goliath so it was certainly a big win for us.

“Certainly the battle isn’t over to keep Gougane Barra safe,” said Neil.

In the meantime, the Coiste Forbartha have to go to court in mid-November to have a formal hearing at which the barristers for An Bórd Pleanála will appear in court to formally concede the case in accordance with the communication they sent last week to the legal representatives of Coiste Forbartha Bhéal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh.

What the Coiste Forbartha will be anxious to find out is what the High Court judge decides in relation to costs. Approximately €62,000 is held by the lawyers for the Coiste Forbartha as costs which could have been lost had the case gone against them. Will that be returned?

That money was raised locally and with a crowd funding appeal online and the generosity of those who contributed to that fund, which was a huge challenge for the community in order to be able to mount the campaign of resistance, is something for which Neil and his fellow campaigners are extremely grateful.

There are a number of wind farms located on slopes surrounding nearby Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh and at least one new wind farm is planned for Ghort Uí Rathaille. The application for planning permission for Iwind farm is to go straight to An Bórd Pleanála as it’s been designated as a strategic infrastructure development.

"That wind farm has the potential to interfere with Slí Gaeltacht Mhúscraí as well.

"Democracy is the most important word here. I would urge people to make submissions, whether they’re for or against the development, to make sure the committee of two or three people who will sit in an office in Dublin and make a decision on that development.”

The sub committee of four of the Coiste Forbartha which came together to fight this campaign is now looking to future battles, not necessarily campaigns against windfarms and the likes but more like the ongoing work to develop their local community. There’s the continued development of Slí Gaeltacht Mhúscraí and a tourism plan for the mid Cork Gaeltacht, a museum to the Irish language in Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, the home of Ireland’s first Summer college, Coláiste na Mumhan, more local housing and other matters to think of.

He paid tribute to their lawyer, Joe Noonan, to the local committee of Coiste Forbartha Bhéal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh for its support, to the generosity of local contributors and those who donated on line and to all those who gave their vocal and moral support to the cause. “Táimíd fíor bhuíoch diobh,we’re really grateful.”

The first battle of Keimaneigh fought and won 200 years ago is rememebered in one of Ireland's most famous songs, Cath Chéim an Fhia, written by Máire Buí Ní Laoghaire. While bards of her skill and genius are thin on the ground two hundred years later, it may yet be that the latest battle over this ancient land will be commemorated in song and verse in order to be remembered centuries into the future.

Cóis Abhann Gleann a Chéime, in Uibh Laoghaire sea bhímse

Mar a dtéann an fhia san oíche chun siar chodhladh sómhaill.