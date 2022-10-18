Cork Gaeltacht church’s 150 years of service praised by Bishop

The day of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Séipéal Chúil Aodha the rain faill in torrents- this is a picture of a brighter sunnier day!

Biship Crean paid tribute to Cór Chúil Aodha, founded by Seán Ó Riada and now led by Peadar Ó Riada, for their contribution to enriching the link between the faith, language and culture through the Ó Riada Masses.

In the churchyard, there''s a statue of Seán Ó Riada sitting at the harmonium and flanked by representations of members of the choir.

Bishop of Cloyne, Dr. William Crean, gets assistance from local children to cut the celebratory cake to mark the 150th anniversary of Séipéal Ghobnatan in Cúil Aodha at the weekend.

Seipéal Ghobnatan – St Gobnait’s Church in Cúil Aodha – was full in a way it hadn’t been for almost three years as Bishop of Cloyne, Dr. William Crean, concelebrated Mass with local Parish Priest, an tAthair Seán Mac Carthaigh, to mark its 150th anniversary on Sunday.

Undeterred by torrential rain, the Múscraí Gaeltacht community of Cúil Aodha arrived at the church first built in 1872, just a quarter century after the Famine had ended. Just a short distance away from the church is a reminder of the ‘droch shaol’, a famine pot which was used to feed local people when the potato crops had failed.

Several hundred more from around Ireland and internationally tuned in online on the Facebook page of Cór Cúil Aodha as they have since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 as the tiny Gaeltacht church continued providing a Mass as Gaeilge to a worldwide congregation when churches closed their doors to counter the spread of the Covid 19 virus.

Back at the beginning of the pandemic, it was just the then Parish Priest, the late Athair Dónal Ó Briain, and a skeleton crew from the choir masked and spread at least two metres apart in different pews in the church with Peadar Ó Riada, the Choir director and son of founder Seán Ó Riada, at the harmonium. But there were thousands watching live online, with many more tuning in to the recordings.

In his sermon, Bishop Crean noted the historic role the choir of Seipéal Ghobnatan, Cúil Aodha, role as it was the first choir to sing a Mass in the vernacular tongue following Vatican II where it was decided that the Latin Mass would be replaced by Mass in the language of the community.

“On October 1, the 60th anniversary occurred of the opening of the Second Vatican Council and one of the major changes to come from that was to bring the language of the community in to the Mass instead of Latin,” said Bishop Crean.

"Seán Ó Riada was here with his family at the time and a direct link was created between the faith, culture and the language and this link grew with the help of An t-Athair Donnchadh Ó Conchúir (the then curate),” he said, remarking on how the rich musical heritage and the deep spirituality came together.

"Thanks be to God,this work is being continued by Peadar and Cór Chúil Aodha and others who are using the wealth of tradition to help the development of the Church – this link between country, culture and language is extremely important for all of our future.”

In his sermon, Bishop Crean also paid tribute to a long line of Cúil Aodha people who had served as priests and members of the Holy Orders over the years, a feature of Múscraí Gaeltacht life which was highlighted in a book by retired teacher, Conchúr Ó Loingsigh which Bishop Crean referred to in his address.

The church was built on land donated by the local Ó Loingsigh family. The builder was, by all accounts, John Mac Suibhne Máirín (the great great grandfather of this reporter as it happens!) and it was renovated once or twice during the years, to better protect it against the rain which falls plentifully in Cúil Aodha.

Bishop Crean paid tribute to the former Parish Priest, an tAthair Dónal Ó Briain, whose death occurred last year, for the care he had given the local community and the church itself over the years he was ministering in the parish. He also thanked all the other priests who had ministered in Cúil Aodha over the years, the sacristans who had looked after the chapel, readers, ministers of the Eucharist and all the others who had helped in anyway.

The music of the Mass on Sunday was mostly from Seán Ó Riada’s first Mass, the Mass which made ecclesiastical history, and also featured a number of Peadar’s own compositions. He has set music to a large number of the psalms as well numerous other hymns over the years.

As Bishop Crean and an tAthair Seán left the church at the end of Mass, the choir sang ‘Réir Dé go nDeineam’, a hymn from the first Mass to which Seán Ó Riada had set the music and the singing concluded with a rendition of the hymn to Naomh Gobnait, the saint for whom the church is dedicated and for which Peadar wrote the music.

The rain fell in torrents on Sunday so Mass was followed by a hasty parade led by piper Síle Uí Luasa to Áras Éamonn Mac Suibhne for a community party to celebrate the auspicious anniversary. It was the first such gathering in the community for three years and there was a strong sense of relief to be felt along as people met up for tea and other refreshments. A celebratory cake was cut and the festivities continued.