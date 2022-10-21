Cork Gaeltacht boxer secures European final birth after dominant performance

Cork boxer Tina Desmond will fight in the light middleweight final of the European Boxing Championships in Montenegro on Saturday.

Cork boxer Tina Desmond has qualified for the final of the light middleweight division in the European Boxing Championships after a dominant performance in her semi-final bout against Italian fighter Melissa Gemina in Budva, Montenegro, on Friday.

Now six years after contesting the middleweight semi-final at this level, Desmond from Cúl a’Bhuacaigh near Macroom in mid Cork will fight in the light middleweight decider on Saturday.

Alongside Tina, who is a member of An Garda Síochána, Amy Broadhurst won her way through to the final of her division after securing a unanimous 5-0 win over Croatia’s Sara Beram.

Tina Desmond has been in cracking form through the championships, and she gave another assured performance in today’s semi-final against Italian Melissa Gemini.

She dominated the fight from the opening bell, landing power punches throughout and had her final place wrapped up after six minutes of action, leading 20-18 on all five judges’ cards. Ultimately, she won 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-26.

The only downside of the success of Tina Desmond and Amy Broadhurst is that neither of their weights are in the Paris Olympic programme, so they have big decisions to make in the next six months. But for now, they will be concentrating on preparing for Saturday’s finals.