Cork firm’s €44,000 gas bill for one month was ‘no mistake’

The price of gas has risen drastically in the last year.

A MID-size Cork firm in the services sector which received a power bill of €44,000 for just one month, was told the bill was correct and there hadn’t been ‘a typo’.

While the firm involved has requested anonymity, The Corkman has learned that the company is located in North Cork and that the bill was for gas.

The bill for the previous month was for €1,716.34 but the latest bill for the period July 27 to August 30 was for a total of €44,198.77. This represents a 25 fold increase on the amount for the previous month.

The VAT element alone of the latest bill – €3,649.44 – was more than twice the previous bill in its entirety. The bill before VAT was applied was for €40,549.33.

The firm queried the bill but was told there had been no mistake and there was no question of a ‘typo’.

According to Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock, the bill was evidence of price gouging by the company.

“This is absolute gouging,” said the TD. “Government has to respond or this business will be closing its doors, along with many more if these bills are being replicated.”

“We need direct payments to businesses and families to deal with these energy prices hikes and Government TDs cannot be allowed to be commentators anymore, they must lobby for direct action.

“We are demanding swift and immediate action from the government to take the pressure off and alleviate the hardship that these obscene and outrageous energy price hikes are inflicting upon people.”

While there have been other reports of high power bills for some firms, a bill of €5,000 for a coffee shop in Cork and €18,000 for a hotel in Rosscarbery, there has been nothing on the scale of the bill for the North Cork firm reported so far.

On Wednesday, the Government was meeting to agree measures for easing the pressure on business and households regarding the price of energy.