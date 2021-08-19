Cork firm hit as power prices surge by 400% in just one year

Waterpower Engineering Managing Director Dan Twomey pictured with Síle Seoige as he receives a special recognition award at the North Cork Business and Tourism Awards, sponsored by The Corkman and Cork County Council, in November 2019.

A NORTH Cork power company managing director has written to its customers to inform them of the unsustainable position faced by the firm due to the doubling of the cost of raw power in the past four months and an increase of over 400% in twelve months.

Dan Twomey, the founder and managing director of Waterpower in Kanturk, a firm which employs eight workers, told the company’s customers that he has been working with the main suppliers in the market to see if he can negotiate more competitive rates on their behalf

This followed what he described in the letter ‘unprecedented events in the Irish energy market which means we are in a position that we, as a company, can no longer sustain if we want to stay in business’.

“The challenge we are facing is that the raw cost of power has more than doubled in the last 3-4 months,” Mr Twomey said in a letter accompanying the company’s latest bill to customers.

"We have no option but to pass this on to our customer base and this is the reason I am writing to you.

“You will see in your latest bill that your rates have gone up significantly. In order to offset the cost to you as much as is possible, all bills gone out this month are at cost.

"I realise that this isn’t a long term solution for either you or for our business. With this in mind I have been working with the main suppliers in the market to see if we can negotiate more competitive rates for our customer base.”

Speaking to The Corkman, Dan Twomey pointed out that the price per kilowatt of energy was after increasing from 5 cent 12 months ago to 20 cent this year. Add to this network charges and this brings the per unit charge up to over 28.5 cent, which is the cost of energy for the supplier.

He added that the current pricing situation was costing his company €200,000 per month but he said he knew of other suppliers who were facing far greater costs, up to €4m per week.

What has forced the increase in prices leading to this crisis for small energy suppliers is the decision to take two gas energy generating plants off the grid to carry out essential repairs, a situation which is likely to persist until 2022, plus the decommissioning of two peat generating plants in the midlands.

Newspaper reports at the weekend suggested that the situation could lead to blackouts this winter as the existing power generating stations would not be able to meet demand during cold spells.

That backdrop is particularly ironic now given that the current level of nenewable energy being used in Ireland is 6.7%, behind coal at 8.7% while a massive 57.93%. Twenty one per cent of energy is being imported via the inter-connector while other energy sources, non renewables, provide 5.81%.

Mr Twomey has raised his concerns in a letter to Taoiseach Mícheál Martin, the Energy Minister Eamon Ryan and the Commission for Energy Regulation (CER).

He received a response from the CER which explained the reasons for the surge in prices and made clear that it was unlikely that the situation would be reversed in the foreseeable future.

"I am also including a copy of the response from the Energy Regulator which explains why power prices have gone to the level we are currently seeing and unfortunately we cannot see a return to previous levels anytime in the near future.”

He said he would continue to negotiate better rates and thanked his customers.