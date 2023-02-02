Cork Fine Gael TD Michael Creed says reports of demise are ‘greatly exaggerated’

Will he or won't he? Michael Creed TD was named in a list of nine FG politicians who may not run for the next General Election - he maintains that reports of his demise are greatly exaggerated.

I had an interesting exchange with our local TD Michael Creed in the Town Square the other day when I emerged, blinking into bright (more or less) sunlight after a meeting of Macroom Muncipal District Council.

That day’s edition of the Examiner had carried a front page story indicating that the Fine Gael TD was among nine of his party’s deputies on their way out of politics and that he wouldn’t be contesting the next election.

I put it to him that he was being counted out of future elections and he was quick to point out that wasn’t the case.

Echoing the immortal words of Mark Twain who had a lively reaction upon reading his own obituary, Macroom’s long serving TD said:”Reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated.”

Now he - or anybody in his situation - would say that, wouldn’t he? It’s a case of he’s damned if he confirms the story and damned if he denies it.

In all fairness, and this applies to all politicians, it’s hard to say how you may or may not feel just before an election which may be 18 months or more away.

If, for instance, there was an election called this week or next week due to some emerging political scandal, which can’t be ruled out, then I would doubt very much if the sitting FG wouldn’t run. He would be prevailed upon by the party to remain in the fray to maximise its pool of electable candidates.

If it went beyond 2024 for some reason, as it could as the official term of the Government is five years, then perhaps not. Who knows?

In fairness to Deputy Creed, his impact on the town as far as this correspondent can see is positive and will have a long lasting beneficial impact. The recently opened bypass and the soon-to-be-completed restoration of the Briery Gap Theatre and Library are two significant local developments which he can claim to have played his part in facilitating. I have no doubt he will have his detractors but that’s the cost of being in public life.

It will be interesting to see how many of the local TDs and declared candidates will show up at the starting post when the next General Election is called, eventually. Watch this space!