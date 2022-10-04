Cork FF MEP says Sinn Féin can't be honest broker in campaign for Irish unity

Mary Lou McDonald called on the Irish Government to convene a Citizen's Assembly on Irish Unity at the Ireland's Future conference in Dublin on Saturday. Photo: PA

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher proposed that the party draft a White Paper on on Irish unity at the Ard Fhéis in Dublin on Saturday.

Cork based Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has said that it was impossible to see Sinn Féin as an ‘honest broker’ in any campaign to bring about Irish unity due to the 30-year-campaign of violence by the IRA.

The MEP was speaking to The Corkman this week after he had successfully proposed a motion at his party’s weekend Ard Fheis calling on the party to draft its own White Paper on the issue of Irish unity, something which he described as ‘lacking for several years’.

At the same time as delegates to the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis were discussing this in Dublin on Saturday, across the city in the 3 Arena, a conference on Irish Unity held by the non party political group, Ireland’s Future, heard a host of speakers calling for action on Irish Unity. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald repeated calls on the Irish Government to convene a Citizens Assembly to begin preparation on the issue.

While the Cork MEP expressed no particular objections to a Citizens Assembly, he stressed that his motion was focused on getting Fianna Fáil, as a constitutional republican party, to reclaim the issue of Irish unity which, he believes, has been made more difficult to achieve due to legacy of IRA violence.

"If there are still divisions in Irish society over the Civil War which took place 100 years ago, it can be very simply said that, in Northern Ireland, where IRA men are involved with Sinn Féin in a very open public way, are involved in developing the policies of Sinn Féin, it would be very difficult for them to become honest brokers in the eyes of the unionist community,” said Mr. Kelleher.

"Fianna Fáil along with moderate nationalists and republicans in Northern Ireland and across the island of Ireland should come together in a way that will be seen as proactive in campaigning for a united Ireland but conscious of the fact that there are people on the island, particularly in Northern Ireland, who do not want to reside within it.

“The aim would be to encourage the middle ground in Northern Ireland and soft Unionist people who may look at a united Ireland as something they would not object to forcefully .

"This is something Fianna Fáil should be involved in because Sinn Féin certainly will find it very hard to be seen as an honest broker when, for years, they were inherently dishonest.”

According to MEP Kelleher, the White Paper which his motion called on Fianna Fáil to draft would commit the party to discussing the issue of unity across a range of what he described as ‘fundamental issues’ like cost, security, policing,pensions, health services and many other matters of mutual concern.

"“Members and supporters of our party wantvto see the party engage in a proactive and methodical way on this issue.

"Rhetoric and idealism, while important in politics, will not and cannot deliver Irish Unity.

“Tough and hard questions will be posed to those of us seeking a new constitutional settlement on this island.

"Flag waving and song singing will not be enough to convince the middle ground of the benefits that can come from reunification.”

