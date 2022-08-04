Cork farmers will have no choice but to cull cows under climate plan

The farm deal agreed between the Minister for Environment, Eamon Ryan and the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, looks like giving farmers no option but to cull animals if targets for greenhouse-gas-emission reductions are to be met, an award-winning mid-Cork farmer has warned.

Trevor Crowley, who won a Bord Bia Dairy Origin Green Farmer Award in 2018, said he was “gutted” when he saw the detail of the proposed deal agreed by Minister Ryan and Minister McConalogue, which seeks to achieve a 25-per-cent reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions from farming by 2030.

“From what I can gather, there are proposals to encourage afforestation and rewetting of bog lands and the installation of solar panels on farmland, but none of the credits for any of these are going to the farmer – it seems the only option for the farmer to cut his emissions is to cull his herd,” he said.

Mr Crowley said he was always optimistic that a compromise was quite achievable; one that would bridge the gap between Minister Ryan, who was seeking a 30-per-cent reduction, and Minister McConalogue, who was arguing for the existing 22-per-cent target.

And he suggested that farmers should receive grant aid to install solar panels on their sheds and wind turbines on their land to feed into the electricity grid. Credits could be given to them for these measures, and for planting trees to sequester CO2, which would help counter greenhouse-gas emissions.

Mr Crowley, who milks 160 Friesians at his 180-acre holding at Hornhill, Lissarda, in mid-Cork, was equally optimistic that farmers could reduce both methane and ammonia emissions from their holdings without farmers being forced to cull their herds of dairy and beef animals.

He instanced his own experience, which saw him cut his carbon footprint from 1.26kg per kg of milk solid in 2015 to 0.83kg per kg of milk solid last year, according to his most recent Bord Bia audit, and he said he believed other farmers were similarly focussed on reducing their carbon footprint.

“Nobody in farming is denying climate change, every farmer I meet is the same as myself, we all know our responsibilities to try and reduce our carbon footprint; every meeting we attend, every publication we pick up, it’s there, you would want to be living under a stone not to recognise it,” he said.

“And fellows are willing to meet the challenge, but the whole debate has gone against us at the moment, and we feel we are almost being vilified even though, if you look at the figures, you can see we are making progress and there should be options open to us other than culling herd numbers.”

According to the EPA report published last month, agriculture accounted for 37.5 per cent of Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 – well ahead of transport on 17.7 per cent, energy industries on 16.7 per cent, Residential on 11.4 per cent and manufacturing combustion on 7.5 per cent.

Read More

And the EPA further reported that within agriculture last year, greenhouse-gas emissions were up three per cent – capping a 19.3-per-cent increase since 2011 – with fertiliser use up by 5.2 per cent, dairy-cow numbers rising by 2.8 per cent and milk production going up by 5.5 per cent.

Within agriculture, some 60 per cent of emissions are caused by enteric fermentation – or the discharge of methane by ruminants such as cows and sheep – while agricultural soils, including the use of synthetic fertiliser, accounted for 21.78 per cent and manure management accounts for 11.72 per cent.

But Mr Crowley pointed to his own experience and how, by using both an aeromix aeration system on his slurry from Galway firm Easyfix as well as Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) technology – which can reduce ammonia emissions by up to 60 per cent – he reduced his carbon footprint.

The use of the aeromix aeration system gives a better nutrient mix in the slurry and has reduced the need for synthetic fertiliser by around 25 per cent, while the use of LESS technology means slurry gets into the ground faster so cattle can be put out to grass sooner. It also gives better grass fields.

Mr Crowley offered all these as evidence of how agriculture is adapting to the challenges posed by climate change, and he said he can see further advances in the years ahead, particularly when it comes to addressing the issue of enteric fermentation, which accounts for over 60 per cent of emissions.

“That comes down to how do you stop animals belching out methane, but the solution to that is in the feedstuff and what additives you put and there’s great progress being made by Teagasc and others in developing additives from seaweed and enzymes that will cut down such emissions,” he said.

Mr Crowley said that if the national herd, which currently stands at 7.3million cattle, has to be culled, then it should be done on a voluntary rather than a mandated basis.

He feels there is merit in a proposal from the Food Vision Dairy Group to offer farmers €5,000 for each animal culled.

He said the proposal, revealed in last week’s Farmers Journal, should prove an attractive option for older farmers, who may wish to get out of the industry even though it would hold little attraction for him or for his son, Gavin (24), who is the fifth generation of the Crowley family to farm at Hornhill.

“I’m 61 and I am viable as we stand, but if I were to cut my herd by 20 to 30 per cent, we would be only bordering viable unless there was some of compensation, but you won’t see any major increase in animal numbers from here on because most fellows have reached where they want to be,” Mr Crowley said.

“In fact, you are likely to see numbers decrease because of the aging profile of farmers, and that is where this €5,000 payment per animal could prove very attractive for older fellows who want to get out of farming – there are a certain proportion of farmers of a certain age who would take that.

“Farming isn’t attracting young people – it’s as simple as that, which is sad, and as the age profile increases, the inevitable will happen and the numbers farming will start to tail off, so you are likely to get reductions in the national herd anyway – we’ve probably seen herd numbers reach their peak.

“You have to attract young people into farming, and they will be better educated – Gavin has an awful lot more courses done than I ever did, but I would imagine his generation will embrace the emissions challenge and drive it to a new level – they will see solutions whereas we see a problem.”