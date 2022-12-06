Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.7°C Dublin

Cork family to host live crib to raise funds for local boy who needs vital equipment

The Roche family in Carriganima are holding a live Christmas crib at their home on Sunday. Expand
You won't have to go to Dublin to see a live crib. Come to Carriganima in Co. Cork this Sunday to the Roche home where you will get a taste of the true spirit of Christmas. Expand

Close

The Roche family in Carriganima are holding a live Christmas crib at their home on Sunday.

The Roche family in Carriganima are holding a live Christmas crib at their home on Sunday.

You won't have to go to Dublin to see a live crib. Come to Carriganima in Co. Cork this Sunday to the Roche home where you will get a taste of the true spirit of Christmas.

You won't have to go to Dublin to see a live crib. Come to Carriganima in Co. Cork this Sunday to the Roche home where you will get a taste of the true spirit of Christmas.

/

The Roche family in Carriganima are holding a live Christmas crib at their home on Sunday.

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

If you’ve been following the recent controversy over the location of Dublin’s live crib, you will be glad to know that you won’t have to travel too far to see the real thing closer to home this festive season.

The Roche family in Carriganima, near Macroom, are recruiting their children and friends as well as farmyard animals to participate in the traditional tableau which tells the story of the first Christmas in Bethlehem more than two thousand years ago. 

"Who needs the Mansion House!” is the defiant message from Sinéad Roche.  “We held it last year to raise funds for St Vincent de Paul and it was very successful so we decided to hold it again this year.”

This is Cork Newsletter

Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week

This field is required

Read More

The event – which will be held at the shed on the Roche family farm on Sunday from 4-7pm – is this year hoping to raise funds for a local boy, Hugo Quaide, who needs an Innowalk Rehabilitation Unit.

"We’re really looking forward to seeing everybody who comes along to see the scene and to experience this depiction of a traditional Christmas,” said Sinéad.  

The Roche family farm is located at Eircode P12 XY07.

Privacy