Cork experienced a 15% hike in new job openings during 2022

Cork was among just six counties to experience double digit job growth during 202.

One of the country’s leading recruitment firms has reported a 15% increase in job opportunities across Cork during 2022 – with a higher growth rate predicted for this year.

The figures for 2022 compiled by FRS Recruitment offer a further welcome indication that the jobs market in Cork is a healthy condition post-Covid.

They follow on from figures for 2021 compiled by FRS, which showed a 60% spike in job opportunities during the year, a sharp contrast to 2020 during the height of the of the pandemic, when the county recorded an annual drop of 4% in job listings.

Nationally, the FRS ‘2022 Review and Trend for 2023’ report, showed the number of job postings handled by the company rose by 32%, reaching a total of 107,802 – up from 81,258 in 2021.

Year on year the monthly increase was spread across 11 of the 12 months with the authors of the report saying this illustrated how the jobs market had ‘returned to post-pandemic normality, with the level of jobs aligning with 2019, the past pre-Covid year of activity.’

The report found that 18 of the 26 counties in the state recorded an increase in job openings in 2022, with Cork among six countries to achieve double-digit growth.

Roscommon experienced the highest growth rate at 101%, more than double that of 2021, followed by Dublin (up 36%), Clare (up 31%), Wicklow (up 34%), Sligo (up 15%).

County Kerry experienced the largest decrease at 10%, followed by Leitrim (down 9%) and Louth (down 7%).

Interestingly, despite the national surge in available job opportunities, the number of people applying for jobs fell during 2022, with FRS pointing out that in certain sectors the economy became what they described as a ‘candidate’s market’.

As sectoral analysis showed the largest increase in job opportunities during 2022 arose in banking & financial services, which were up year-on-year by a 101%.

This was followed by IT/software development (up 67%) and IT support services (up 46%), with significant growth also recorded in the arts/entertainment/recreation sector (up 43%), education & training (up 31%) and professional services & practices (up 25%).

FRS is also forecasting further growth in IT, construction and healthcare recruitment for the year ahead.

FRS general manager Lynne McCormack said the company experienced a “very strong” 2022 in Cork, and their belief is that trend will continue through this year.

“Both in Cork and nationally we believe there will be strong opportunities in the IT, healthcare and construction sectors. There has been such a build-up in openings across these sectors over recent years that they have become relatively inelastic and that will continue throughout 2023,” said Ms McCormack.

She said Cork mirrored the national trend across the economy whereby the level of job applications did not keep pace with the number of openings.

Ms McCormack said that the economy reaching a two-decade low for unemployment and almost full employment, has impacted the jobs market.

“For some high demand sectors, it became a candidate’s market. This, coupled with the rising cost of living, meant significant pressure on salaries in these sectors over the course of 2022,2 said Ms McCormack.

“With the economy likely to be less buoyant in the next year, we expect this pressure will diminish as candidates in Cork and nationally focus more on job security and work life balance considerations,” she added.