Cork entertainer to boldly go where no man has gone before

Anthony Galvin jumping for joy after being selected to take part in the #LastPole Expedition next year.

The route the 28-strong team of international ‘citizen scientists’, led by renowned British explorer Jim McNeil will take a they bid to become the first people to reach the Northern Pole of Inaccessibility (Arctic Pole) in the frozen Arctic Ocean.

A NORTH Cork man is set to fulfil a lifelong ambition after being chosen to take part in a pioneering expedition that will take him to one of the last geographical frontiers on the planet.

World renowned British explorer Jim McNeil has selected Conna-based writer and children’s entertainer Anthony Galvin to be part of a 28-strong international team of ‘citizen scientists’ set to boldly go where no man or woman has gone before – collecting vitally important climate change data along the way.

The #LastPole Expedition, perhaps one of the most important and ambitious polar expeditions of our time, will see the team become the first ever to reach the Northern Pole of Inaccessibility (also known as the Arctic Pole) – the last significant place on Earth as yet unreached by mankind.

Defined at being the furthest point from land on the Arctic Ocean, and therefore its centre, the Northern Pole of Inaccessibility is more than 270 miles further than the geographic North Pole and could well be described as quite literally being ‘in the middle of nowhere’.

Jim McNeil, founder of the Ice Warrior Project, has himself described the spot as being the ‘unconquered Everest’ of the Arctic.

It was first established in 1927 by Sir Hubert Wilkins when he sought to traverse the Arctic Ocean for the first time by aircraft. However, it was repositioned by Jim McNeil and scientists from the NASA funded National Snow and Ice Data Centre (NSIDC) using satellite technology and found to be 200-miles from where initially thought.

McNeil, who has led previously unsuccessful expeditions to the location, will lead his team of 28 “modern day explorers” on an 800 mile, 80-day trek across some of the harshest conditions imaginable.

“They will face fiercely low temperatures, disintegrating ice flows beneath their feet and the possibility of encountering hungry polar bears,” wrote O’Neill on his www.ice-warrior.com website.

Mr Galvin said that in addition to being a record-setting adventure, the expedition would also be gathering crucial information on the Arctic Ocean for NSIDC scientists, led by Nobel prize winning scientist Walt Meier.

“This information, along with weather data, measurements of pollution and counting polar bears that may be encountered, will deliver the reality of climate change and make the whole endeavour worthwhile and purposeful,” said Mr Galvin

A popular children’s entertainer, known to many across Cork as ‘Tony Baloney’, Mr Galvin (56) is a former journalist who has written a number of books including ‘Family Feud’ about the Limerick gang wars, He is also a well-known face on the Cork comedy circuit.

Following his selection to take part in the Ice Warrior #LastPole Expedition he is currently undergoing an intensive training programme ahead of the trek.

“If anyone sees someone running though the Galtee’s with a tyre tied to their waist, that will be me. In January I will be going to the Arctic for three weeks of cold weather training before the start of the expedition in late February or early March,” said Anthony.

Jim McNeil and two other experienced explorers will be taking on the entire 800-mile trek, with the 28 other team members split into groups of four, each group taking on a 200-mile leg of the expedition.

“I will not know which leg I will be doing until January. It will very much depend on how prepared we are for the conditions, which will see temperatures drop as far as minus 44 degrees. I have spent 20 seasons working as an entertainer in Lapland, so I am very much used to the cold,” said Anthony.

“Since my teens I have had an obsession with the Arctic, reading everything I could get my hands on, and even writing a book about the search for the pole myself. It is so exciting to finally get onto the frozen polar sea and experience it first-hand. The scientific aspect of the trip will be an added bonus,” he added.