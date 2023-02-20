Cork drivers pay lower insurance than most other counties

Insurance premiums for motorists in Cork are among the lowest in the country, a new survey suggests.

The survey is part of a study conducted by Cork based insurance experts Chill which has revealed the counties in Ireland with the cheapest and most expensive car insurance.

The average price of car insurance in Waterford, the cheapest county for car insurance, is €549 while Cork motorists, who are in fifth place in the table for the cheapest premiums, pay an average €571.

Topping the list as the Irish county with the highest car insurance costs is Longford where motorists pay an average premium of €783.

Louth residents also pay an average of over €700 a year and Limerick completes the top three where motorists are forking out €678.

The reasons given by Chill for the price differential in car insurance premiums in the different counties include living in a city where there is a greater risk of crime and heavier volumes traffic, leading to a greater likelihood of theft and accidents.

The other reason given for the higher premiums in some counties is the higher claim rate.