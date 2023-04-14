Cork Down syndrome welcomes Tour de Munster and Munster Rugby support

Tour de Munster founder, Paul Sheridan and Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) CEO, Barry Sheridan with Jeni Preston Kiely, Carrigaline, Co. Cork pictured at the official announcement of the Munster Rugby charity partnership with the Munster branches of DSI and Tour de Munster. The four-day charity cycle takes place from Thursday, August 3rd to Sunday, August 6th. For more information see www.tourdemunster.com. Picture: Alan Place

The launch of a charity partnership between Munster Rugby and the Tour de Munster cycle event aimed at benefitting Down Syndrome Ireland branches in the province has been welcomed by Cork DSI members.

This year-long partnership will see the DSI Munster branches and the popular 600km charity cycle benefit from the support and backing of the sporting organisation.

The four-day Tour de Munster charity cycle was established 23 years ago, and sees an average of 120 cyclists embark on the testing journey around the towns and villages of Munster in efforts to raise vital funds for the Munster branches of DSI. The tour is set to take place this summer from August 10-13. To date, Tour de Munster has raised €4 million for DSI Munster branches.

The funds raised each year as a result of the Tour de Munster give a significant boost to DSI Munster branches as they continue to provide much needed supports and services to their members. The DSI branches deliver ‘all-through-life’ support to people with Down syndrome and their families from Speech and Language Therapy to Occupational Therapy and much more.

Cork DSI member Ray O’Callaghan said the support of Munster Rugby was a source of delight for the organisation. “ Their support is invaluable and a great source of motivation for Tour de Munster,” he said.

"We are delighted to have this opportunity to further strengthen the community between the six DSI branches in Munster that Tour de Munster has already established.”

The DSI chief executive Barry Sheridan said Munster Rugby’s decision to nominate the Munster branches of DSI and Munster Rugby as charity partners would help raise funds and spread awareness of the vital services provided by DSI.

“We are absolutely delighted that the Munster branches of DSI and our de Munster have been chosen as a charity partner of Munster Rugby this year. "Without the backing of organisations like Munster Rugby and the many businesses who have supported DSI and the Tour for the past 23 years, it would not be possible.

"This support, along with the support of the general public goes a very long way in allowing our branches to continue to provide essential services to those living with Down syndrome and their families.”

The founder of the Tour de Munster, Paul Sheridan, said the event was delighted to be named as a Munster Rugby charity partner for the coming year.

Munster Ruby Corporate Social Responsibility Project Manager Claire Cooke confirmed the partnership and said the body was delighted to be supporting the Munster branches of DSI and the Tour de Munster which she described as a ‘worthy cause’.

"Tour de Munster is a long-standing and successful event that has created huge awareness and raised vital funds for Down Syndrome Ireland,” she said.

“We are looking forward to showing our support over the coming months.”

The 2023 tour de Munster will kick off from Cork City on Thursday, August 10, and continues over four days around the six counties of Munster before returning to Cork City on August 13.