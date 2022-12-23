Cork doctor credits Roy Keane with Christmas miracle following child’s recovery

A Cork doctor working in the Childrens’ Ward of a local hospital has told of the Christmas eve recovery of a very ill child following an unexpected visit from Roy Keane.

Dr. Niamh Lynch took to Tik Tok to post a video about what she termed ‘the closest thing to a Christmas miracle’ which she believes was facilitated by the controversial soccer pundit and former star for Ireland and Manchester United.

"Most of you know that Roy Keane is a hero in Cork,” said Dr. Lynch. “The closest thing I ever witnessed to a Christmas miracle was, I think, facilitated by Roy Keane.

"It was ...20 years ago and we were looking after a patient who was very, very unwell.

"It came to a point we weren’t really sure that the patient was going to make it.

"Unannounced and without any fanfare Roy Keane visited the Childrens’ Ward and he gave that child the boost and the energy that they needed to keep going a little bit more.

"On Christmas Eve the Professor of Paediatrics rang me in tears and I feared thw worst but, no, he told me the child was completely better and was going home.

"So thanks Roy.”

The video which was originally posted on Tik Tok a year ago has garnered almost 250,000.

It prompted an outpouring of good wishes for Roy Keane from those who may not have been aware of his big hearted nature.

"I love that no-one thinks it’s weird that paediatricians cry when our patients get better,” tweeted Dr. Lynch as the video gathered momentum.

"I hope Roy Keane knows the huge impact he has had on so many lives – I’m sure this is just one example.”

She concluded by saying that she was a little bit nervous as she thought Roy Keane might be a little bit annoyed when he found about the story being told publicly.

While the soccer pundit may not have endeared himself to supporters of the Brazilian football team at the World Cup when was critical of their goal celebrations or England fans who were annoyed about his reference to Declan Rice and Jack Grealish following their performances n Qatar, this story illustrates that he’s a genuine Cork softie!