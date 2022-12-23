Cork

Cork doctor credits Roy Keane with Christmas miracle following child’s recovery

Behind Roy Keane's gruff exterior lies a big hearted Cork man, accorrding to Dr. Niamh Lynch Expand
Dr. Niamh Lynch's video in which she credits Roy Keane with giving a very unwell child the boost to keep going after doctors thought they might not make it has attracted 250,000 views. Expand

Behind Roy Keane's gruff exterior lies a big hearted Cork man, accorrding to Dr. Niamh Lynch

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

A Cork doctor working in the Childrens’ Ward of a local hospital has told of the Christmas eve recovery of a very ill child following an unexpected visit from Roy Keane.

Dr. Niamh Lynch took to Tik Tok to post a video about what she termed ‘the closest thing to a Christmas miracle’ which she believes was facilitated by the controversial soccer pundit and former star for Ireland and Manchester United. 

