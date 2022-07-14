Cork derelict properties to benefit from new grants of up to €50,000

Derelict properties like this building in Boherbue could benefit from the new Croí Cónaithe scheme.

Taoiseach Mícheál Martin said this scheme would be delivered through local authorities like Cork County Council. Such authorities have been criticised by activists for not demonstrating they had an appetite to deal with the issue.

Thousands of derelict properties in towns around County Cork stand to benefit from a new grant scheme which has been launched by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund has a kitty of €50m to tackle the scourge of derelict and vacant properties. It was first disclosed by Minister O’Brien in response to questions from The Corkman when he opened a housing development in Macroom in May. An informal survey of that town had found there were more than forty vacant or derelict properties in the town centre.

According to the early figures from the Census carried out in April, there were more than 17,000 vacant or derelict properties in the county.

While some of these properties were vacant only on the night of the Census, the figure represented an increase on the 2016 figure and are in line with estimates by campaigners of a growing number of derelict properties in Cork and throughout the country.

Under the terms of the scheme launched in Dublin today (Thursday), first time buyers will get a grant of up to €30,000 to purchase a vacant property in a town centre which, if the scheme bears fruit, could lead to the tide being turned on what has been termed a blight of vacant and derelict properties in towns across Cork and throughout the country.

Where a property is derelict, a maximum top-up grant amount of up to €20,000 will be available, bringing the total grant available for a derelict property up to a maximum of €50,000. This can also be combined with the SEAI Better Energy Home Scheme that covers works of up to €26,750.

The Fund will be delivered through local authorities who will provide a grant to support the refurbishment of vacant properties, with priority given to applications in areas where the level of vacancy or dereliction is high.

Cork based activist on dereliction, Frank O’Connor has suggested that local authorities in Cork and nationwide are reluctant to tackle the owners of derelict properties by putting their premises on registers which would lead them to be fined 7% of the value of the property annually.

“There is a lack of appetite,” he said.

Launching the scheme in Dublin, Taoiseach Micheal Martin referred specifically to the levels of vacancy and dereliction in Cork.

"We know there is a great appetite across the towns and villages of Cork to bring vacant properties back into use for home ownership and this scheme will provide the ability to turn many of those opportunities into reality,” he said.

"This initiative is among the suite of measures in Housing for All which are designed to ensure that everyone has access to good quality housing as well as seeking to strengthen and diversify rural towns and villages to be a focus for local housing and employment growth.”

Minister Darragh O’Brien TD described the Croí Cónaithe Fund as ‘another key delivery milestone in the Government’s Housing for All plan and supporting home ownership’.

He said was also intent on ‘extending the scheme further into city areas with high vacancy or dereliction in the coming months’.

Cork North Central Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould lost little time in criticising the scheme as an illustration that the Government was not taking the issue of dereliction seriously.

"The Croí Cónaithe Fund (Towns) is just a drop in the ocean of what is actually needed to tackle vacancy and dereliction,” said Deputy Gould.



“The government’s announcement of the much-hyped Croí Cónaithe Towns Fund is deeply underwhelming.



“It targets just 2000 vacant homes up to the end of 2025. Given that it will take the remainder of the year to set up and process the first applications, it is unlikely that any homes will start to be purchased until 2023.

“This means that the annual target is just 666 per year.



“I welcome the fact that the scheme is open to all purchasers including first-time buyers, fresh starters, right-sizers and others looking to move back into town and village centres.



“However, the exclusion of towns within cities will come as a deep disappointment to many, including those of us in Cork who have been campaigning on his issue for years.



“The reality is the low targets and modest funding for this scheme is just a drop in the ocean of what is actually needed to tackle vacancy and dereliction.

“The scheme lacks ambition and demonstrates that the government is not serious about tackling vacancy in our towns and villages, let alone in our cities.”

Deputy Gould said that ambitious targets should be set to bring vacant properties back into use for social and affordable housing for each local authority.

He said that they should be provided with ‘financing mechanisms to deliver homes for social rental, affordable rental and affordable purchase.

“This kind of proactive and ambitious approach could return up to 4000 vacant homes into use every single year.”