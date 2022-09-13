Cork crime on the increase as society returns to normal after the pandemic

Detections for drink/drug driving across the three Cork Garda divisions were up by 22% over the first eight-months of this year compared to the figures for the same period in 2021.

GARDAÍ believe the easing of Covid restrictions has been a significant contributing factor behind the rise in the number of reported crimes across all three Cork Garda divisions over the first eight months of the year when compared to the same period in 2021.

Figures supplied to a Cork City and County Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting covering the period from January to August have revealed spikes in the majority of crime categories.

Increases in thefts, burglaries, assaults, criminal damage, public order & drunkenness across the City, North and West Cork divisions were among those outlined by Garda Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan during last Monday’s meeting.

Commenting on the report committee chair Cllr Cathal Rasmussen asked Chief Supt Cadogan if it would be fair to say the increase crime detections would be down to society “opening up again” in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic

Chief Supt Cadogan said that would be fair reflection, pointing specifically to the increase in the number of road traffic incidents, which had risen significantly over the period.

“This shows that traffic levels are back to pre-Covid times. A lot more people are out and about, which has meant criminal activity has also increased across many categories,” said Chief Supt Cadogan.

Of particular note was the increase in thefts from shops across the three divisions, which had increased from 763 over the first eight months of 2021 to 1,416 over the same period this year – an increase of 86%. Thefts of property, not including burglary or vehicle theft, had increased by 87% when compared to last year.

Chief Supt Cadogan said the increase in shop thefts was not just a problem in Cork.

“This is a national trend. As the general public started to go out again, so did the criminals. During the pandemic many retailers took the opportunity to upgrade their security and CCTV systems, which has significantly increased the number of detections,” he added.

Reports of domestic abuse increased by 30% in the City Division 12% in Cork North and 8% in West Cork.

The number of reported rapes in the Cork City division increased from 31 to 39 and in Cork North from 14 to 25, while the figure in Cork West dropped from 14 to below 10.

The high-profile campaign against drink/drug driving still does not seem to be getting across to some motorists as evidenced by an increase in detections so far this year.

The figures showed that to August of this year there were 584 drink-drug driving arrests compared to 479 last year – a 22% increase.

Broken down further, 208 of these were for driving while under the influence of drugs.

On the issue of drugs, the number of detections for both possession for sale & supply and personal use were down by 37.5% from 1,836 to 1,336.

Asked to explain the reason behind the significant decrease Chief Supt Cadogan said it was down to a number of factors.

“During Covid there were a lot of searches undertaken and people in communities were quicker to contact Gardaí with their concerns. There were also a number of significant detections by An Garda Siochána and Revenue/Customs during the year, which no doubt had an impact on the supply of drugs available in the market,” said Chief Supt Cadogan.

“Festivals also drive the demand for drugs. The fact that many of these types of events were cancelled due to Covid and are only coming back now is another key reason why detections were down,” he added.