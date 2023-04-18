Cork

Cork County Councillors to seek a meeting with Transport Minister over Mallow relief road funding shortfall

Council official said project has now been ‘largely suspended’ after funding slashed

The main aim of the proposed Mallow Relief Road is to ease the chronic traffic congestion that has plagued the north Cork town in recent years. While it had been hoped to bring the long awaited project forward to the planning stage this year, just €100,000 has been allocated to the project for 2023 - effectively leaving it in limbo. Expand

Bill Browne

CORK county councillors are set to take the case for funding for the proposed Mallow Relief Road directly to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan in a bid to progress the long awaited project.

Hopes of bringing the scheme through to the planning stage before the end of this year were controversially dashed after it emerged just €100,000 had been allocated to the project for works in 2023.

