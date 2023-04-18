Cork County Councillors to seek a meeting with Transport Minister over Mallow relief road funding shortfall

CORK county councillors are set to take the case for funding for the proposed Mallow Relief Road directly to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan in a bid to progress the long awaited project.

Hopes of bringing the scheme through to the planning stage before the end of this year were controversially dashed after it emerged just €100,000 had been allocated to the project for works in 2023.

Speaking at last Monday’s meeting of Cork County Council’s Northern area meeting senior engineer for the authority, Sean O’Callaghan, said the project has now been “largely suspended” due to the funding shortfall.

Cllr John Paul O’Shea (FG) described the situation as “hugely disappointing” given that the project has been a Cork County Council priority for many years and is “consistent with all the objectives of national road policy.”

“The road will bypass a very busy town with a growing population, has an active travel element which the Transport Minister himself has endorsed,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“I am wondering what we have to do to get this project across the line?”

He called for the issue to be raised at full County Council level and for TD’s across Cork to be lobbied to create a ‘united front’ in the push to get the funding needed to progress the project.

“We need to communicate with Minister Ryan, his department and our Oireachtas colleagues in the strongest possible terms the need to reinstate the proposed more than €1 million in funding we had we understood would be allocated to the project this year,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“In the overall scheme of things, that is quite a minuscule amount of money,” he added.

Cllr James Kennedy (Lab) described the decision to cut the funding for the project this year as being “disgraceful.”

“It is a kick in the teeth for Mallow,” said Cllr Kennedy.

While committee chair Cllr Bernard Moynihan (FF) suggested that the authority write to every Cork TD seeking heir support for the scheme, Cllr Tony O’Shea (FG) said he was not convinced this would be enough.

“It’s high time that a delegation of councillors and officials organise a meeting with the Minister and his team outlining just how important this road is to Mallow. The town is a no-go area due to high volumes of traffic. Mallow needs a relief road and it needs it now,” said Cllr O’Shea.

His call for a delegation to meet the Minister was given the full backing of his council colleagues, including Cllr Gearóid Murphy (FF) who said he “got the sense that mallow was being let down at national level.”

“We have done all we can at local level to bring this project, which is consistent with all local and national objectives and is including in the National Development Plan (NDP) forward,” said Cllr Murphy.

“It has not escaped my notice that two other bypass projects that were not even in the NDP have received more funding this year than the Mallow Relief Road,” he added.

The northern area committee will now write to all Cork TD’s seeking their cross-party backing for an increase in the budget for the relief road this year.

In addition, they will seek to send a delegation to Dublin to meet directly with Minister Eamon Ryan and his officials to plead the case for funding that will allow the relief road scheme to progress to the planning stage this year.