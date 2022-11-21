Cork County Council urged to review social housing policy in light of proposed income threshold changes

A Cork County Council official has said that applicants who will qualify for social housing under revised income threshold levels will have to resubmit their application.

A SENIOR Cork County Council official has said the authority has yet to receive official confirmation of an increase in the income thresholds for social housing qualification.

In September the Department of Housing confirmed that income limits were to increase in only five local authority areas, as opposed to all 31 as had been anticipated.

While County Cork was not among those, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said his department was undertaking a review of the income limits applied to eligibility for social housing, which he said would be completed before the end of the year.

The current eligibility thresholds applied by Cork County Council start at €30,000 (net) for a single-person household with no children and ruse incrementally to €34,500 for a two-person household with four children.

Speaking at the weekend Taoiseach Micheál Martin said eligibility levels would be increased from next year, meaning “many, many more” people would be able to qualify for social housing and Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) under the revised limits.

Speaking at this week’s meeting of Cork County Council’s northern area committee Cllr Ian Doyle (FF) welcomed the news, saying it was a positive and “badly needed” development.

While Cllr William O’Leary (FF) described the increase as “long overdue”, he expressed concerns that people who fell marginally above the existing income levels and had been recently deemed ineligible to qualify for social housing would now have to resubmit their applications.

“I am concerned that they will have to go to the back of the queue for housing, despite the fact that they may now qualify under the new limits if and when they come into operation,” said Cllr O’Leary.

He asked if their previous applications could be reassessed, as opposed to them having to go through the full application process again.

The council’s director of housing services, Maurice Manning, said that while a commitment had been made to review the thresholds under the ‘Housing For All’ strategy, they had yet to receive any official confirmation they would be increased for Cork County.

“That may well happen and if so those changes will be implemented. We will have to wait and see what happens and what conditions may be attached,” said Mr Manning.

However, he said the changes would not apply retrospectively to any previous applications.

“If there are changes to the income threshold, anyone who does not have a current housing application would be required to make a new application,” said Mr Manning.

“That is the reality,” he added.

Speaking to The Corkman Cllr O’Leary urged the authority to rethink that policy.

“It would seem unfair to me that people who would now qualify for housing under the new threshold limits would have to go to the back on the social housing waiting list,” said Cllr O’Leary.

“Many will have been on the housing list for months or even years. I cannot see how it is right that they should now have to start the whole process again and go to the back of the queue,” he added.