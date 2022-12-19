Cork County Council unveils plan for new multi-use sports complex in Mallow

The layout of the proposed Community Sports Ground on a 19.3-acre green field site owned by Cork County Council at Carhookeal, Mallow.

MEMBERS of the public have been invited to have their say on an ambitious plan by Cork County Council for the development of a new multi-use community sports facility in Mallow.

The local authority has published blueprints for the facility on a 19.3-acre green field site at Carhookeal, which had been the home of Mallow GAA Club prior to its relocation to the Carrigoon Complex back in 2008, that was recently acquired by the Council.

The proposal has now been put out for public consultation, with members of the public being given until next February to lodge submissions and observations prior to it going before council members for Part 8 planning approval.

It is proposed that the facility, which the authority said would be delivered on a phased basis over a number of years depending on available funding, will be publicly owned and available for use by a number of different local community and sporting organisations.

Incorporated into the plan is a 400-metre, eight-lane running track enclosing a grass pitch area suitable for track & field events; full size soccer and rugby pitches; an astro-turf playing surface; two-tennis courts, all of which will be floodlit.

The proposal also makes provision for an outer perimeter walkway, parking for 157 cars and four buses, new entrance gates to the site, public lighting and associated landscaping and groundworks.

A location within the site has also been identified for the development of a clubhouse/changing rooms, permission for which will be sought under a separate and future Part 8 planning application.

A briefing document draw up by Cork County Council said that the authority did not envisage any environmental restrictions being placed on the development.

“The development of the public park will improve the sporting and recreational facilities available for the local population of Mallow and the population of its surrounding hinterland,” read the document.

The authority said the planned facility would facilitate local sports clubs that do not have their own dedicated facilities, would provide sports facilities for local national and secondary schools, provide additional playing space for children and would “improve the social fabricate of the town by the development of the community facilities”.

“As the development is not located in an area of special amenity or obstructs any view or prospect of special amenity value or special interest, there is no obligation to notify prescribed bodies such as Failte Eireann, Heritage Council, An Taisce etc of the application,” read the briefing document.

“The proposed works are in accordance with the Local Plan and thereby conforms to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” it added.

The briefing document and other associated reports including an ecological impact assessment and drawings are available to view by following the link marked ‘public consultation’ at the planning and development section of the council’s website at www.corkcoco.ie.

The link also contains details of how members of the public can make observations and submissions in relation to the proposal, which must be lodged with the local authority before 4pm on Friday, February 10, 2023.

The proposal has been warmly welcomed by Cllr Tony O’Shea (FG), who said it will be a magnificent addition to Mallow.

“This is a facility that is badly needed for Mallow and the surrounding area,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“Should planning permission be granted, Cork County Council will applying for funding through the Sports Capital Grant scheme and hopefully we will see ‘boots on the ground’ and construction work on the facility commence before the end of next year,” he added.