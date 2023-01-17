Cork

Cork County Council set to seek planning permission for Mallow Relief Road before the end of the summer

The dotted blue line represents the preferred selected route for the Mallow Relief Road and the red line marks the proposed route of the &lsquo;active travel&rsquo; walkway and cycle path. Inset is a cross section of the roadway.

corkman

Bill Browne

A SENIOR Cork County Council official has said it was hoped to bring a formal proposal to An Bord Pleanála seeking consent to move forward with a planning application for the long-awaited Mallow Relief Road before the end of the summer.

The council’s director of roads services, Padraig Barrett, was replying to a query from Cllr John Paul O’Shea (FG) at this week’s meeting of the local authority’s north area committee seeking updates on both the Mallow Relief Road and the N/M20 Cork to Limerick schemes.

Privacy