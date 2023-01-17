Cork County Council set to seek planning permission for Mallow Relief Road before the end of the summer

A SENIOR Cork County Council official has said it was hoped to bring a formal proposal to An Bord Pleanála seeking consent to move forward with a planning application for the long-awaited Mallow Relief Road before the end of the summer.

The council’s director of roads services, Padraig Barrett, was replying to a query from Cllr John Paul O’Shea (FG) at this week’s meeting of the local authority’s north area committee seeking updates on both the Mallow Relief Road and the N/M20 Cork to Limerick schemes.

“I know that we are awaiting funding allocations but what are the expected workloads for both projects this year? What do we hope to achieve in 2023,” asked Cllr O’Shea.

Mr Barrett said that site investigations on both schemes had been completed in 2022 and design and environmental evaluations were ongoing.

Referring to the N/M20 scheme Sean Callery, senior engineer with Cork National Roads Office, said the next step would be to develop the design in conjunction with an environmental evaluation of the scheme, which he said needs to capture a full cycle of the seasons.

“My understanding is that this will run into the spring. Beyond that there will be a full review in terms of preparing an Environmental Impact Statement and finalising a planning application,” he said.

While Mr Callery did not give a time-frame for these steps, Mr Barrett said he would seek a more detailed update for county councillors from the N/M20 project team.

“As Sean said we are moving toward the formal consent stage. However, the Climate Action Plan 2023 will also have to be taken into account and that may lead to a further review of the project to ensure compliance with it,” said Mr Barrett.

While Mr Barrett said the Mallow Relief Road scheme was at the same stage, he did say the project was moving towards the completion of an environmental evaluation ahead of the council lodging a planning application with An Bord Pleanála later on this year.

He said the council had scheduled preliminary meetings over the coming weeks with the appeals board to go through what steps needed to be taken before formal consent is sought for the project.

“While we do not have an exact date as yet for commencement of the consent phase, but we will brief councillors further on that in advance of seeking planning permission for the scheme,” said Mr Barrett.

As yet, there is no exact time-line for this, it will be before the end of the summer,” he added.

Responding to a query from Cllr James Kennedy (Lab) about funding for the scheme, Mr Barrett said that while an allocation had been set aside in the council’s budget for this year, further funding for the scheme would need to be forthcoming from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

“As I have said we are about to enter the formal consent stage of the project and we will have to see where that takes us,” said Mr Barrett.