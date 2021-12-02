Cork County Council retrofitted 150 houses during 2021, it says

Fogires for the retrofitting/insulation of older homes on a county by county basis were given in the Dáil on November 9 by Housing and Local Government Minister Darragh O'Brien.

CORK County Council has clarified that the local authority has completed the retrofit of 150 houses during 2021.

The Council’s statement follows and updates a report in last week’s edition of The Corkman in which it was reported that the council had insulated 13 older homes to B2 standard during the year.

The figure reported by The Corkman in last week’s edition was that provided by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien when he gave a written response to a Dáil question from Wicklow Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore.

The answer was given to question 341 on November 9. a question from the Social Democrats’ Climate spokesperson which asked the ‘number of social homes that have been retrofitted to date by county through the 2021 energy efficiency retrofitting programme; the funding allocated to each local authority for this scheme; and if he will make a statement on the matter’.

In his response the Housing and Local Government Minister said: “To date, claims have been received in respect of 199 properties under the 2021 Energy Efficient Programme but very significant additional claims are expected from local authorities in the coming weeks.”

The written response included a table for the number of houses completed and a further table which included the target which the Department expected to be completed and the grant allocation made to each local authority.

According to the first table, Cork County Council had completed the retrofit of 13 homes during the year to date. The other table set a target of 85 homes to be completed by the end of the year and gave an allocation of €2.300,851.

In its response to this story received this week, Cork Council said: “The response to the Oireachtas Question advises that Cork County Council was allocated €2.3m to carry out upgrades to 85 properties with recoupment claims made for 13 of those when the question was answered.

“Cork County Council sought a further allocation to refurbish a total of 150 which the Department have now approved. This is not reflected in the Oireachtas response.

“Local Authorities can spend/recoup up to €27,000 per unit on retrofitting properties to a B2 standard.”

The Council’s response points to the part of Minister O’Brien’s Dáil response in which he said ‘very significant claims are expected from local authorities in the coming weeks’.

The Corkman sent an email seeking clarification of the Minister’s response to Cork County Council’s Communication Office on Monday of last week. This email contained a number of questionsr regarding the figures for houses retrofitted during previous years but also contained a specific reference to the figures given by the Minister in the Dáil on November 9 and expressly asked whether this was an ‘accurate and full refllection’ of what was happening.

The Council’s response suggested that the newspaper should seek the information required by submitting a Freedom of Information request. This might have taken weeks to be processed and responded to.

In a later communication the Council said: Your email to the Communications Office included a significant number of queries, covering a number of years, which could not be addressed within the time frame you had requested. Accordingly, the FOI process was suggested in order to ensure the queries were addressed in a statutory manner.