Cork County Council refuses planning permission for 88-unit residential development in Mallow

EXACTLY a year after it was lodged with the authority an application seeking planning permission for an 88-unit residential development in Mallow has been shot down by Cork County Council planners.

In March of last year developer Oakfield Resources submitted plans for the housing scheme on an eight-acre site at Annabella on the western said of Mallow Town.

The application made provision for a mix of 28 semi-detached houses, 26 town-houses, 32 duplex units, two apartments and a crèche.

Further provision was made for a new vehicular and pedestrian access point from the Kennel Hill Road, associated car-parking, shared open spaces and various ancillary works.

The application was accompanied by Environmental and Archaeological Impact Assessment reports, a road safety audit and flood risk assessment.

Submissions were received by the authority in relation to the proposed development from local residents citing a number of issues of concern.

These included the potential for water drainage onto adjacent properties, parking, access for emergency vehicles.

One submission read that while the author in principle welcomed additional housing on zoned and serviced land, they described a traffic proposal as being “flawed” in light of other proposed housing developments in the area.

“I would request that the planning authority either commission or request the application to provide a traffic proposal that allows for that allows for all future planned units to ensure the additional units do not overload the Kennel hill/Navigation Road/N20 junctions, which are already congested at peak times,” it read

Concerns were also raised about the site being located within the River Blackwater Special Area of conservation (SAC) for the protection of local wildlife, flora and fauna.

Another submission said that surface water disposal was a “significant issue” for the proposed development, with the risk of contamination from silt, sediment, hydrocarbons, cement or chemicals, particularly during the construction phase.

Concerns were also raised about the ability of the existing water supply scheme to cater for the proposed additional units.

In a submission Irish Water observed there was currently not enough capacity at the Mallow waste water treatment plant, further pointing out that upgrades to the Annabella area were not on their current investment plan.

On two occasions over the course of the past year planners requested the development provide further information in relation to some of the issues raised in the submissions.

Refusing permission for the development, planners cited concerns over waste water disposal.

“On the basis of the information submitted, the applicant has not demonstrated that the arrangements provided for dealing with waste water disposal from the development are adequate cater satisfactorily for the development,” read their ruling.

They also raised concerns that the proposed development may contribute to water pollution at the location and could be “ prejudicial to public health”.

“The proposed development is therefore contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” they concluded.