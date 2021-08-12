Cork County Council re-opens its offices to the public

FOR the first time this year Cork County Council has reopened its offices, allowing people to visit the majority of their public counter without having to having to make an appointment.

At the authority’s HQ in County Hall, all services will be provided on the ground and mezzanine floors, with access to lifts and stairs controlled and signs in place to help visitors. Similar measures will be in place across all of the council’s other offices across the county.

The only exception to this will be the public Motor Tax Office at the Model Business Park which will operate on an appointment only basis from 9.15am - 4pm daily for the foreseeable future. People can also tax their vehicles online at www.motortax.ie or by post. The office can be contacted on 021 454 4566.

Cork County Council’s deputy chief executive, James Fogarty, said authority was keen to restore all of its services to pre-Covid levels.

“We want members of the public to have the greatest access to our services. The reopening of the majority of our public counters is another step in the right direction as we begin to return to normality,” said Mr Fogarty.

He said the council remained committed to protecting the public and their staff and for that reason visitors to all its office will be required to wear face masks and abide by Covid-19 related protocols.

“Our priority is to protect the public and our staff at all times. Visitors to all Council offices will be required to wear face coverings and abide by Covid-19 protocols, including social distancing, which will be set out clearly in each office,” said Mr Fogarty.

He said that more than 120 of the council’s services are available online at www.YourCouncil.ie and requested that people avail of this option in the first instance.

“We would encourage people to avail of services online, by telephone and by appointment where possible,” said Mr Fogarty.

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, paid tribute to council staff for the commitment they have shown in keeping services operational during the pandemic.

“Their hard work throughout the pandemic ensured that members of the public continued to be able to access services even when our doors were closed. The move to online and telephone services was welcome for most people providing increased flexibility,” said Cllr Coughlan.

“Now, with the reopening of public counters, Cork County Council continues to provide options in relation to accessing services in a manner that suits everyone,” she added.

General information on Cork County Council services and a full list of contact details can be found by visiting www.corkcoco.ie.