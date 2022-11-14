Cork County Council opens book of condolences for Vicky Phelan

A vote of sympathy was passed by Cork County Council following the death of cervical cancer campaigner, Vicky Phelan, at its meeting of Monday.

Cork councillors voted unaminously to send a vote of sympathy to the family of Vicky Phelan following the death early on Monday of the cervical cancer campaigner.

A book of condolences is to be opened at Cork County Hall to allow members of the public to express their sympathy following a proposal from Cllr Mary Linehan Foley.

“It’s heartbreaking news,” said Cllr Linehan Foley.

Other councillors paid their own tribute to Ms Phelan, whose death was announced on Monday morning following her passing away at a Limerick hospice in the early hours.

"She was a tremendous personality,” said Cllr Seamus McGrath.

A vote of sympathy was also passed by the councillors in sympathy with former TD Donal Moynihan whose death occurred recently. The former Cork North West TD was the father of Cllr Gobnait Moynihan and current TD Aindrias Moynihan.