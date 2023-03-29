Cork County Council launches new series on conserving built heritage

Pictured at the launch of the new series of resources offering advice on how to care for historic monuments, ruins and headstones are members of Cork County Council’s Historic Monuments Advisory Committee. Front (L-R):- David Kelly, DKP Chartered Engineers; Cllr Kevin Murphy, committee chair; Mary Sleeman, archaeological officer, Cork County Council. Middle (L-R):- Cllr Liam Madden, Clare Cronin, Cork County Council; Cllr Alan O Connor Back (L-R):- Cllr Michael Looney, Tom Watts, Cork County Council.

A NEW series of resources offering advice to community and historical groups on how to best care for and preserve important historical structures has been unveiled by Cork County Council.

Developed by the local authority’s Historic Monuments Advisory Committee (HMAC), the initiative incorporates both video and leaflets detailing best practise methods for the care of Cork’s vibrant built heritage.

The ‘Care of Historic Ruins’ module provides step-by-step guidance the conservation and maintenance of old ruins such as churches, castles or farm buildings.

Old graveyards are full of historic headstones which are hand carved and often in need of cleaning. The guide on ‘Care and Cleaning of Historic Headstones’ module provides practical information on how best to clean these important heritage artefacts.

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, said the new series of guides will be an important tool of communicating the right approach to caring for Cork’s rich archaeological heritage.

“They will be of benefit to any group who wish to care for and undertake heritage projects in Cork County. I am delighted to be part of the Historic Monuments Advisory committee and look forward to continuing to promote an appreciation of Cork’s archaeological and built heritage,” said Mayor Collins.

Committee chair, Cllr Kevin Murphy, said tremendous credit was due to its members and the council’s planning directorate for their work in compiling the series.

“This initiative will provide invaluable information for community groups and heritage enthusiasts throughout the county on how best to care for historic ruins and headstones.”

The leaflets can be viewed and downloaded from the Heritage and Conservation page at www.corkcoco.ie, with hard copies at County Hall and local libraries.

Videos are available on Cork County Council’s YouTube channel.