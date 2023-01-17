Cork

Cork County Council hoping for a ‘quick decision’ on Fermoy weir plan

Six submissions lodged with An Bord Pleanála on planning application for repair works

Photo capturing the poor condition of the Fermoy Weir and the existing fish ladder. Expand

Photo capturing the poor condition of the Fermoy Weir and the existing fish ladder.

corkman

Bill Browne

A SENIOR Cork County Council has said the authority was hoping to have a decision this year from An Bord Pleanála on a proposal to repair the dilapidated weir in Fermoy.

Last June the council lodged a planning application with the appeals board for a programme of works at the weir following a public consultation process aimed at finally bringing the long running saga over the 200-year-old landmark structure on the River Blackwater to a conclusion.

