Cork County Council hoping for a ‘quick decision’ on Fermoy weir plan

A SENIOR Cork County Council has said the authority was hoping to have a decision this year from An Bord Pleanála on a proposal to repair the dilapidated weir in Fermoy.

Last June the council lodged a planning application with the appeals board for a programme of works at the weir following a public consultation process aimed at finally bringing the long running saga over the 200-year-old landmark structure on the River Blackwater to a conclusion.

Following a review of more than 100-submissions the authority felt the best course of action would be to repair the weir and include a dedicated fish bypass channel.

County engineer Kevin Morey said that six submissions had been lodged with An Bord Pleanála in relation to the planning application, with the council having until March 3 to respond to them.

Cllr Noel McCarthy (FG) asked Mr Morey for a progress report on the planning application and if it would be possible to provide a time-frame for the planned remedial works.

“That is what the people of Fermoy and the surrounding areas want to know,” said Cllr McCarthy.

“I realise there is a process to go through and I have to compliment all involved for getting it this far. Do we have to now wait until after March 3 before knowing what the next step in that process will be?”

Cllr Frank O’Flynn (FF) asked Mr Morey about the nature of the submissions and if they came from the general public or statutory bodies.

Mr Morey said that four of the submissions were made by private individuals, with the other two lodged by the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

He said the OPW was seeking reassurance that the works will not have any impact on the Fermoy flood relief scheme and TII that the scheme would not impact on the stability of Fermoy Bridge, the main artery through the town.

“We are working directly with the OPW and TII to address these queries so we will be in a position to back to An Bord Pleanála by March 3 and say we have fully addressed these concerns,” said Mr Morey.

He said that there was no way of saying when the appeals board might return with a decision after March 3.

“Given that the board has a lot going on in terms of structural changes, these is a risk that it could take some time. However, we are hopeful that giving them as comprehensive response (to the submissions) as possible might ease the way to a quick decision,” said Mr Morey.

“While there is a bit of guess work involved, we would hope to have a decision on the planning application during 2023. But we will have to wait and see,” he added.