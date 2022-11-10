Cork County Council facing revolt on proposed cuts of 14% to services

Mallow and Kanturk councillors are likely to summarily reject a budget which would impose swingeing 14 per cent cuts on funds for litter collection and maintenance of parks, burial grounds and recreations when the local municipal council holds its budgetary meeting on Friday.

The rejection of the budget by the Municipal Council follows the rejection by councillors in other districts this week, including Macroom/Millstreet on Monday. The West Cork, East Cork and Cobh District Councils have all rejected the budget.

Read More

According to Mallow based Fianna Fáil councillor Gearóid Murphy, Friday’s meeting will be a short affair as the councillors feel they have no option but to reject the budget as to accept it would bind them to it and there’s every possibility, once the County’s budget is decided on Monday, November 21, extra funds could be found and distributed to the municipal district as has happened in previous years.

Cllr Murphy said the process was ‘back to front’ but they were bound by statute to consider the budgets of the municipal districts in advance of the County financial plan.

Responding to a query from The Corkman, Cllr Murphy said that councils should explore a more proactive approach to collecting derelict site levies as a means of raising additional revenue. Cork County Council has recently admitted collecting just €900 since 2017 while campaigners estimate millions of Euro could be collected.