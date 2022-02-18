Cork County Council assessing damage as Storm Eunice recedes

Trees have been knocked during Storm Eunice in the Múscraí Gaeltaccht.

Traffic on the busy N22 was cut to a single lane on Friday as a tree which fell near the entrance to Coláiste Íosagáin had to be removed. The tree and another tree which fell on the N22 near Coolavokig have been removed and traffic is back to normal.

CORK County Council officials are assessing the damage caused by Storm Eunice following a night of severe gusts which left thousands of homes without power throughout the county and roads blocked by fallen trees.

While the county is now under a status yellow warning until 6pm on Friday, the storm was at its most severe, and at status red, betweeen 3am and 8am on Friday and was at status orange until 11am.

The N22 was down to single lane traffic in Ballyvourney and on the road to Macroom for a number of hours as crews worked to clear fallen trees. Side roads were also blocked by fallen trees.

Several hundred homes around the county were without power while 3,000 homes in Douglas in Cork City were without electricity since early this morning.

This is the latest updated position from Cork County Council as of noon on Friday:

Tree down the Long bridge at Dunmanway

Tree down Across the road R600 Belgooly to Riverstick

Tree down passed new school Ballrea road at crossroads turn left 200m

Tree down near hospital in Bantry

Fallen tree a mile from Rathduff on the main road to Grenagh

Faller tree near the Coolmain Curios antique shop.

Tree blocking the main entrance to Macroom on the Cork/Killarney road.

Branch blocking half the road by O'Callaghan Garage on Freemount Road in Kanturk

Tree down Carrigaline road coming out of Crosshaven.

Tree down by Scottsman Road Monkstown

Tree obstructing road access on school road Whitechurch going towards Old Mallow Road,

High Court Road Macroom tree is down

Tree down Ballydavid Road

Tree down outside Millwheel from halfway to Kinsale

tree on the road Clashmore Kinsale

Tree down on the Grenagh Turn off on the N20

Intownland Granreigh- Kilbrittan outside a Coolmain Curios

Tree blocking the road 3 miles before Ballyvourney on the N22

Tree down at the fork in the road outside the given address.

Tree down on the Carrigaline road coming out of Crosshaven.

Tree down hanging on the electrical wires - Bog road heading toward the Quality Hotel - the road that you coming off the N25.

Tree down by Scottsman Road Monkstown

Trees down and ESB poles down all the way out of Kilbrittan by the Pink Elephant and by the Bandon road to Kilbrittan ESB pole down with wires,

By Kilbrittan to West Cork Secret tree down and also from West Cork Secret left to Timoleague impassable

Tree down Scart Ballinhassig

Tree down in Rathgoggin Middle Cooleens

Tree blocking the road Dunmanway road just beyond Toons Bridge

Tree down - The road is completely blocked on the Kilmichael side of Toons bridge

Tree down just Lidl heading towards Crosshaven 200 yards beyond this there are two smaller ones

Fallen tree Spaglenn mallow on the N72 coming from Fermoy

Tree down blocking the road at Innishvilla AFC, Inishannon, Co. Cork

Tree down outside Mallow Recycling Centre

Tree down by St Joseph's School in Cobh

Fallen tree across from the Clonakilty Rugby club on the N71

Tree down blocking road Between The Mons bar and Ballingeary

Tree down between Banteer & Nad and tower to rock chapel

Fallen tree on the road from cork to grenagh just on the turnoff to mallow

Tree down on the Peak to Aghabullogue road.

Main Carrigaline to Crosshaven Road tree blocking all the road no way around it

A big tree is blocking the entrance to Dunmanway Hospital

Ovens 2 trees down on Chapel Road by Desmond bar

3 trees down between Renaree and Ballingeary

Tree down in coming out of Innishannon on the road to Eli Lilly

Cobh tree down heading out toward IFI

Tree branch has fallen on a corner and is very dangerous in Ballynoehill

Tree down by Top of the Hill Cobh by St Joseph National School

Tree down beside company Gold Crop Carrigtwohill T45 f685

Tree down outside the ESB plant in white gate village

2 x trees down on the road from Clonakilty to Baxters Bridge.

2 x Trees are down between on the road from Brinny and the railway bar.

2 trees down on the road

Monarone tree down

Tree down at Midleton Whitegate across from the ESB Station

Fallen tree in Passage West by the GAA club and Avondale Court Estate on the back road

3 trees down on the Raleigh road and trees down on the Raleigh Bridge

Linamilla road blocked Wood road in Raleigh and the road heading to Toonsbridge

Tree down the wood road between Timoloeague and Incha Bridge the road is blocked

4 large trees down outside Whitegate Oil Refinery

3 x Trees down on the road from Crookstown to Beal Na Blath

Power outages have been reported across the county. Council Offices including the Civic Amenity Sites are scheduled to reopen at 12.30 on Friday, subject to local restrictions. A number of the Civic Amenity Sites have experienced power loss and may not be able to accept credit card payments. Patrons are advised to check local arrangements in advance of any visit.