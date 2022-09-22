Cork County Council advises newspaper to use Freedom of Information Act to access info about cancelled trip

The Corkman has been advised to make an application under Freedom of Information legislation to seek answers to queries about a delegation from the Council travelling for an 'economic study visit' to Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

The Corkman has been advised by Cork County Council to make an application through the Freedom of Information Act to seek answers to a series of queries put to the local authority about the recent planned trip by a den of 16 councillors and five officials to Bratislava.

The trip, due to begin on Monday, had to be cancelled because of flight restrictions over London during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on the same day.

It had, however, begun to attract attention due to the size of the delegation scheduled to take part in the four day trip.

The Corkman had sent a series of questions to the Council last week and again this week. These questions had included queries seeking the full list of the trip participants, when was it scheduled to leave, the estimated expenditure involved. This week we asked whether or not it was proposed to reschedule the trip.

On Thursday, the newspaper received this reply from the Communications Department of Cork County Council.

"Cork County Council has no update and would advise making an FOI application regarding the balance of your queries.”

The Corkman will be making its application under the FOI provisions in due course.