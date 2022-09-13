Cork councillors support city statue of Michael Collins proposal

Cllr Shane O'Callaghan's proposal is for a statue echoing the classic photo of Michael Collins with his high nelly bicycle on Patrick Street in Cork City Centre.

A Cork City councillor has succeeded in his second attempt to secure the necessary support to erect a statue of War of Independence leader Michael Collins.

Fine Gael councillor and barrister Shane O’Callaghan proposed at Monday’s meeting of Cork City Council that a statue of General Collins, who was the Taoiseach/Charman of the Executive Council and Finance Minister of the Free State when he was shot at Béal na Blath in August 1922, be erected in the city echoing the famous photograph of the west Cork man with his bicycle.

He had previously proposed the erection of a statue of Michael Collins alongside Tomás MacCurtain, who was murdered by the Black & Tans and Terence MacSwiney who died on hunger strike in Brixton Prison. That proposal had been defeated when Fianna Fáil councillors voted against it but, on this occasion, his proposal won almost unaminous support, apart from one dissenting vote by Solidarity’s Cllr Fiona Ryan and an abstention from Cllr Lorna Bogue.

"He’s a Corkman, Cork was his principal city,” Cllr O’Callaghan said to The Corkman afterwards. “He’s a hero deserving of commemoration, An Taoiseach described him as one of the greatest Irish men ever while Leo Varadkar said he was the prophet of Irish freedom, never fated to reach the promised land.”

Cllr O’Callaghan explained that the statue would not be paid for out of tax payers funds but by way of a public fundraising campaign. While he had no exact location in mind for the statue, he expressed a hope that it could be located on Patrick Street at ‘ground level’ rather than on a plinth as it would signify that Michael Collins was a man of the people.

"My personal preference is Patrick Street – I’d be open to different views on that provided it’s in an appropriate place in Cork city centre.”

According to Cllr O’Callaghan, Patrick Street with just two statues, one of Fr. Matthew, the Temeperance priest, and another of the ‘Echo Boy’, could do with some more statues and Michael Collins was ideal as he would be remembered as respectfully 100 years from now as he is at preseent.

"The proposal is that it will be as a result of a fund raising campaign involving members of the Collins 100 committee, a strictly non-political committee dedicated to the memory of Michael Collins.

"They will raise the necessary funds, have the statue commissioned, built and presented to the City Council and all the Council will have to do is facilitate its placement.”