Cork councillors lambast Irish Water for delayed projects

Protest threatened at utility HQ as demand for homes puts elected members under pressure

Waste water plants are being sought for several villages in Cork and both councillors and officials at Cork County Council are frustrated at onoing delays. Expand

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

While Irish Water has approved seven projects to go ahead in Cork out of a total of 35 throughout the country, disappointment was expressed at Monday’s council meeting that work would not be completed on one of these until next year with knock on delays for housebuilding projects.

Cllr John Paul O’Shea expressed bitter dismay that of the seven, two, the proposed waste water treatment plants in Lisgoold and Ballineen/Enniskeane were only at concept design stage.  “The remaining five projects in Ballinspittle, Belgooley, Castlemagner, Killumney/Ovens and Glanworth will only progress to concept design stage in 2023,” said the Councillor. 

