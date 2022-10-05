Cork councillors for Chtoistmas lights switch on delay in effort to combat escalating energy expense

Christmas could have a more traditional feel this year as a number of councillors have called for the switching on the festive lights to be delayed to December 8 in order to combat escalating energy costs.

According to Councillors Frank O’Flynn in Fermoy and Kiskeam’s Cllr Bernard Moynihan, the surging cost of electricity means it makes more economic sense to delay the switch on until December 8 and end the festive lights period on January 6, in keeping with the traditional date of Epiphany, and curtail the length of hours the lights would be switched on each evening.

“There were two price increases announced on Wednesday alone,” said Cllr. Frank O’Flynn. “People are concerned that there should be some sense of economy as we face possible power cuts and the like and we have to think that we’re spending tax payers’ money when these lights are switched on.

“Nobody wants to be the Grinch that switched off the Christmas lights but in the past two years we’ve had issues over Covid and shops and pubs being closed so it’s not too much to ask.”

Cllr Flynn said that Christmas had always started on December 8 and had concluded on January 6 and he felt that a return to those traditional dates would be in order this year in light of the current crisis.

“People are saying it’s Christmas everyday for some and I’ve heard accounts of how Christmas lights were left up in previous years until April or May.”

Cllr Bernard Moynihan suggested that the Christmas lights would be switched off every night at 10pm.

In Macroom, Cllr Martin Coughlan, who is also a member of the Lee Valley Enterprise Board which manages the Christmas lights in the mid Cork town, said they were waiting for a confirmation from Cork County Council that it would be providing grant funding for the lights as usual this year. He said the one saving grace was the lights were LED which are considerably more economic.

“In previous years, we’d already be making the arrangements as the lights go on traditionally in November but, given what’s happening with energy, we’re going to wait until we’re told we’re getting the green light,” said the veteran councillor.

“There’s no doubt about it, however, having gone through bleak Christmasses in previous years due to Brexit and Covid, it would be a real downer to have to cut back on the Christmas lights this year.

“But it has to be considered as the public would not be happy if they were suffering power cuts as the lights twinkled in the streets."