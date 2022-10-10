Cork councillors express condolences to Creeslough bereaved

Ten people lost their lives following the explosion in Creesough, Co. Donegal on Friday.

A book of condolences to the victims and bereaved relatives of the Creeslough explosion has been made available for signing at the headquarters of Cork County Council following a vote of condolence supported by all councillors at the latest meeting of the local authority.

County Mayor Cllr Danny Collins told his colleagues of his horror as the news came through on Friday of the unfolding tragedy at the County Donegal village. The final death toll from the explosion at the Applegreen service station was ten lives.

"Our heart goes out to the victims and their relatives as they come to terms with what’s happened,” said Mayor Collins. “Whatever support we can offer, we will.”

Cllr John Paul O’Shea, the Kanturk based Fine Gael councillor, described as ‘unimaginable’ the scenes being relayed on news broadcasts from Donegal since the explosion on Friday afternoon.

Mallow based Labour member of the Council, Cllr. James Kennedy, said his heart went out to those bereaved in the tragedy. He also paid tribute to the work of the emergency services in coming to the rescue of many others affected by the explosion.

The book of condolences would be made available in the lobby of the headquarters of Cork County Council following the meeting of the authority on Monday.