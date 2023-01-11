Cork councillors complain about 'waste of time' Irish Water clinics

WhILE Irish Water has held clinics to facilitate elected members of Cork County Council as they ask questions or raise issues regarding water supply, these questions are rarely if ever answered even if they’re submitted in advance. Some councillors describe the clinics as a ‘complete waste of time’ during Monday’s meeting, the first after the Christmas break, of the local authority. Cllr John Paul O’Shea, the Kanturk based Fine Gael councillor, was among several elected members to complain about the lack of accountability of the utility in advance of several members of staff from the Council transferring to Irish Water later this month. “I have made a point of attending clinics and have submitted questions in advance, but time and time again when I go to the clinics the people don’t know I’ve made submissions and don’t have answers,” said Cllr. O’Shea. “I went three months ago and I haven’t gotten a response to that query yet; the communication there presently is just not good enough.” His Fianna Fáil colleague, Cllr. Seamus McGrath said all of his party colleagues were dissatisfied ‘with the manner in which Irish Water engages with us’. “Many have given up on the clinics because they are useless,” he said. Numerous complaints were made by different councillors and issues such as the failure to adequately repair road surfaces after carrying out repairs to the water system. “How they deal with public representatives is absolutely shocking,” said Cobh councillor Sinéad Sheppard. “They are answering to nobody, and the road repairs they make after works are shocking.” Cllr Sheppard said said local authority road workers were being called to make repairs after Irish Water were finished in an area and had made repairs which were not up to standard on the road surfaces.