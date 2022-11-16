Cork councillor’s call for home births restriction to be withdrawn by HSE

A MOTION calling on the HSE to reconsider its recommendation to restrict prospective mothers from opting for home births if their homes are more than 30 minutes from a hospital has received unaminous support from county councillors.

The recommendation, which is currently under review, discriminates against women who want to give birth at home but live in rural areas, according to Fine Gael councillor Eileen Lynch.

“There are many reasons why an expectant mother would seek to give birth at home and it should remain their choice where it is safe to do so,” Cllr Lynch told her colleagues at Monday’s meeting..

“Firstly, there are many safeguards already in place for any expectant mother who opts for a home birth, various consultations and assessments take place with the community midwife to ascertain as to whether or not the expectant mother is a suitable safe candidate for a home birth.

“A HSE home birth can only take place if the midwife undertakes that the expectant mother is a suitable candidate for home birth.

“Secondly, for those living in rural areas a home birth avoids the danger of a woman having to give birth on the side of the road in an ambulance or in a car when an ambulance cannot be reached in time.

“The HSE have not outlined any alternative to this situation which may become even more common in the event these proposed time-distance restrictions are implemented.”

Cllr Lynch said that 0.4% of births in 2020 were home births and the vast majority of these cases were mothers who lived within 30km of the hospital.

She said the proposed restriction would only affect a very small number of expectant mothers and described it as very unfair.

Among those supporting Cllr Lynch’s motion was her colleague, Cllr Declan Hurley, whose own son was born via a home birth.

“Myself and Catherine had a home birth back in 2020 and it was an absolutely fantastic experience,” said Cllr Hurley. “I couldn’t praise the service enough.”

He said the proposed restriction was a backward step. “It’s crazy to think that they can, with a stroke of a pen, remove a service that’s working very well.

“It is discriminating against women - a woman will carry a child for nine months and, at that stage, I think she should have a choice in having her child in hospital or at home.

“It’s not for everyone and there is a rigorous assessment that a couple must go through for this and if you’re not suitable, you won’t be allowed to have a home birth