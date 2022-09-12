Cork councillor suggests older drivers be used to tackle school transport chaos

Many schoolchildren have been denied bus tickets following the introduction of free school transport this year.

Qualified bus drivers who are older than 70 years of age should be allowed drive school buses in order to help alleviate the current chaos in the school transport system, Cork Fianna Fáil councillor, Frank O’Flynn has suggested.

At the outset of a lengthy debate about school transport Cllr Flynn proposed a motion calling for the provision of additional buses to meet the demand from schoolchildren and said that the issue was a recurring one to the extent that it was 'getting to be a joke at this stage’.

While the motion called for extra buses, Cllr O’Flynn qualified it by saying that there was a greater need for bus drivers and, in that context, he pointed to the potential of using drivers who are older than 70 years of age as they are currently barred from driving a school bus.

“A school principal could ring that bus operator and that bus operator could provide a bus driver over 70, a driver who couldn’t drive children to school, could drive them to a match, to swimming or take them for a day out, no problem whatsoever.

"But for whatever reason, according to the law, they can’t drive children from A to B as far as the school.”

The Fianna Fáil councillor urged his party colleague, Education Minister Norma Foley, to consider changing this regulation.

He recalled how allowances were made during Covid for extensions of time for the NCT test, for driving licences and that ‘short term measures to alleviate the situation’ should be considered.

"At the moment, we have plenty of buses and no drivers,” he said. “Buses are lying idle, costing the operators money – why can’t we lift that, we did it during COVID for the NCT.”

He said he knew fifth year and sixth year students who had always had school bus tickets but because of the new free trasport system, other children had secured their places instead.

He added that he knew parents who were taking time off to take their children to school or collect them in the evening.

"It’s not good enough, it's gone crazy,” he said. “The present situation cannot continue.”

He said the Council should write to express concern to the Minister for Education and the Department as well as to Bus Éireann while stipulating that he had nothing but respect for local Bus Eireann officials.

Other councillors voiced their concerns from their areas throughout the county, each echoing a common theme, that the school transport system had descended into chaos this year and needed to be transformed to become a school transport system fit for today’s purposes.

The motion was agreed.