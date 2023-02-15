Cork councillor suggests Bórd Pleanála has ‘anti rural’ bias

Duhallow based councillor, Bernard Moynihan, has suggested that the planning board, An Bórd Pleanála, has an 'anti-rural' bias.

A DUHALLOW based councillor has said that An Bórd Pleanála had a ‘lack of understanding of rural Ireland’ as the soon to be replaced planning authority came under further fire during a debate at Monday’s meeting of Cork County Council.

Cllr Bernard Moynihan(FF) said that a practice had emerged in which people were objecting to planning applications in order to be able appeal decisions, when planning permissions were granted by Cork Council, to the planning board.

He gave two examples of appeals to An Bórd Pleanála when successful applications to Cork County Council to build homes, one near Knocknagree and other close to Newmarket, were overturned.

“The reason Bórd Pleanála gave for overturning these planning permissions is that there was no footpath or public lighting between them and the local villages.

“Well one planned house was going to be three miles from Knocknagree and the other was going to be four miles from Newmarket.

“Now that’s an incedible situation, they’ve such a lack of understanding of rural Ireland.

“In those two instances, the houses weren’t build and the people involved are living inside in towns.

“In one of the cases, the house was being built so the person could be close to his elderly parents, to be there with them practically fulltime.”

Cllr Moynihan said the person wanted to be able both rear their family and mind their elderly parents.

Cllr Moynihan added that rebranding wouldn’t be sufficient to bring about the changes required to An Bórd Pleanála.

“We should be looking at a complete new organisation and new thinking,” he said, adding the suggestion that the new body should be brought down to areas of rural Ireland like Duhallow to show them what rural Ireland is all about.”

The views sharply critical of An Bórd Pleanála expressed by Cllr Moynihan were largely in tune with the opinions expressed by other elected members