Cork councillor describes exclusion of local authority members from Údarás as ‘unfair’

Elections to the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta will be held in 2025. In the meantime, an interim board has been appointed.

WHILE welcoming the appointment of members to an ‘interim’ board of Údarás na Gaeltachta, outgoing Cork representative, Cllr Gobnait Ní Mhúineacháin has criticised the mishandling of the conclusion of the former board’s term last month.

Cllr Ní Mhúineacháin said the board had held a meeting in early January before its term ended but no meeting in February and added she had been concerned that the body wouldn’t have been able to function much longer without a board.

As Cllr Ní Mhúineacháin’s term ends in two weeks time on March 1, she will be replaced by the Waterford Gaeltacht representative on the interim board.

The plan as announced by Gaeltacht Minister Catherine Martin before Christmas envisages the return of elections to the board of the Gaeltacht development agency in 2025.

Sitting members of local authorities will be excluded from standing in those elections under the proposed arrangement, a move described as ‘unfair’ by Cllr Ní Mhúineacháin.

“Apart from anything else, we have the time to carry out the duties as board members as we’re doing the same work of the Údarás in our areas, working for the Gaeltacht communities,” she said.