Cork councillor demands 'draconian measures' to deal with out of control dogs

‘Draconian measures’ should be introduced to curb out of control dogs and their owners should be held accountable for their animals in order to mimise the risk of a tragedy, Cork County Councillor Bernard Moynihan has told his fellow members at the local authority’s meeting on Monday.

The Kiskeam based Fianna Fáil councillor referred to the prevalence of lurchers – a breed which he described as half way between a collie and a greyhound – and the threat they pose. He referred to a number of attacks that had happened recently, one which left a young boy in County Wexford badly injured.

"They are unregulated, they can do serious damage to humans, to sheep,

"There was an attack on sheep last week by dogs – the dog’s are not dna’ed, there’s no micro-chips,”

Cllr Moynihan said that dogs which were no micro-chipped should be confiscated and their owners ‘dealt with in a very serious manner’.

He said that there were groups of dogs being held in small back gardens and becoming stressed as a result. When they get out of this confined space, they can go out of control.

Cllr Moynihan’s motion received widespread backing from his colleagues. Reference was made to the number of dog wardens in the county – currently nine – and the difficulty such a cohort of officials had in dealing with the issue.

Councillor Frank O’Flynn referred to the issue of lurching which he said was very prevalent in north Cork. “People from outside the county come into Cork, parts like Glanworth and all over north Cork late at night and early in the morning driving sheep and cattle mad, that is lurching with lamping.

“I know local neighbours are afraid, they were actually attacked.”

Other contributions included a suggestion that a data base of the DNA of dogs be compiled and that would help with the tracing of dogs who were involved in attacks while Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said that families who took in rescue dogs should be provided with the relevant history of such animals.

"Some of these dogs are abandoned or given up for certain reasons,” she said.

While the suggestion that a DNA data base of dogs be compiled was described as challenging Assistant CEO James Fogarty has said that the Council would help if assistance was required to draft a letter to the Minister to seek an update on the current arrangements to deal with dangerous dogs in the county.