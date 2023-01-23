Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Cork councillor demands 'draconian measures' to deal with out of control dogs

Draconian measures should be taken to curb dangerous dogs and hold their owners to account, a Cork County Councillor has said. Expand

Close

Draconian measures should be taken to curb dangerous dogs and hold their owners to account, a Cork County Councillor has said.

Draconian measures should be taken to curb dangerous dogs and hold their owners to account, a Cork County Councillor has said.

Draconian measures should be taken to curb dangerous dogs and hold their owners to account, a Cork County Councillor has said.

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

‘Draconian measures’ should be introduced to curb out of control dogs and their owners should be held accountable for their animals in order to mimise the risk of a tragedy, Cork County Councillor Bernard Moynihan has told his fellow members at the local authority’s meeting on Monday.

The Kiskeam based Fianna Fáil councillor referred to the prevalence of lurchers – a breed which he described as half way between a collie and a greyhound – and the threat they pose.  He referred to a number of attacks that had happened recently, one which left a young boy in County Wexford badly injured.

Privacy